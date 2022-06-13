Philip Morris International To Buy Rival Swedish Match For $16 Billion









Last May, Marlboro manufacturer Philip Morris International offered to purchase Stockholm-based tobacco company Swedish Match for a total of $16 billion as it looked to tap into the growing consumer demand for cigarette alternatives.



The deal is part of Philip Morris International’s long-term plan to expand its offerings to alternative cigarette products, in response to The Federal Drug Administration’s recent proposal to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Once the proposal takes effect, its restrictions will reduce a significant portion of Philip Morris International’s product offerings.

A Leader In Smokeless Tobacco



Swedish Match is known for manufacturing smoke-free tobacco alternatives, such as snuff, chewing tobacco, and nicotine pouches. Its most famous offering is snus, which are portioned packets of most tobacco products that deliver nicotine to the bloodstream when placed between the gums and upper lip. Though the substance is banned in all countries in the European Union outside Sweden, the FDA has authorized the sale of snus in the United States. Swedish Match claims that snus users have a reduced risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, and lung cancer compared to cigarette users.



As of late, one of Swedish Match’s most popular offerings is the relatively new nicotine pouch, sold under the brand name ZYN. Considered one of the best nicotine pouches, ZYN are small, tobacco-free packets containing nicotine, flavorings, salt, and other fillings. Like snus, nicotine pouches deliver nicotine into the bloodstream when placed between the gums and upper lip. However, unlike snus, nicotine pouches tend to have longer shelf lives and faster release times.



Declining Cigarette Popularity



Philip Morris International’s move toward alternative smoking products has been linked to the dwindling popularity of combustible tobacco products, such as cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and cigars. Tobacco sales reports from the Federal Trade Commission revealed that cigarette sales had steadily diminished between the years 2000 and 2019, only increasing by a small margin in 2020.



The declining popularity of combustible tobacco products can be attributed to the many dedicated anti-smoking campaigns that have been spreading awareness on the negative health effects of cigarettes and cigars. According to our article on the cost of smoking, the harm cigarettes cause also increases the cost of health insurance, life insurance, and dental care. Health insurance premiums for smokers tend to be 20 times more expensive than premiums for non-smokers.



Divided Investor Sentiments



Not all Swedish Match shareholders are on board with the sale. Bronte Capital, an Australia-based hedge fund that owns 1% of Swedish Match, claimed that the 16 billion USD offer price was too low. On the other hand, Kevin Dreyer of GAMCO Investors Inc., Swedish Match’s 10th largest investor, agreed with the deal but hopes rival bidder Japan Tobacco can offer a higher price.



For the deal to proceed, at least 90% of Swedish Match shareholders must agree to the offer, a requirement set by Swedish law. Swedish Match has endorsed the deal to shareholders, recommending approval.