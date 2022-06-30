Thor: Love and Thunder: Release date, cast, run time, and plot

Good news, UK Thor fans – the new movie Love and Thunder is getting a (slightly) earlier release. It seems like we won’t have an Eternals-length wait for Thor’s latest adventure. Chris Hemsworth returns as the Asgardian God of Thunder. Everything you could possibly want to know about Thor: Love and Thunder all in one place

The upcoming Marvel film, which will see Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder, was originally slated for a July 8 release. However, it has been confirmed that UK cinemagoers will now be able to see it a day earlier on July 7, which no doubt comes as great news.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream from July 6, 2022. The streaming service that will include Thor: Love and Thunder in its media library is still unknown, but you can stay updated by tracking this movie on JustWatch.

As well as Thor, Love and Thunder will see the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, this time as The Mighty Thor, with Christian Bale on board as villain Gorr the God Butcher.

The movie recently dropped a brand new trailer, which included a touching tribute to Loki – whom fans will remember met his end in the opening of Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos following the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

However, a variant of Tom Hiddleston’s character lives on in TV series Loki, and the star himself recently addressed rumours he could pop up in the latest Thor movie.

With just days to go until the release date, find out everything you need to know about Thor: Love and Thunder below.

Fans who don’t want to go to theaters (or simply want to rewatch without forking over a lot of cash) should be excited, too. The most likely Thor 4 Disney Plus release dates are August 24 and September 14, 2022.

Marvel recently announced that the movie will be shown in RealD 3D, Screen X, and IMAX, much like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Thor: Love and Thunder's run time is two hours.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast

Thor: Love and Thunder boasts an all-star cast, starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Melissa McCarthy as Actor Hela, and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Sam Neill plays actor Odin, Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander plays Sif, Russell Crowe plays Zeus, and Dave Bautista plays Drax.

The movie also features Taika Waititi as the voice of Korg, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Matt Damon as Actor Loki, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, with Luke Hemsworth as Actor Thor, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin.

Thor: Love and Thunder plot

With the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster, Thor must combat the threat of Gorr the God Butcher, who wants to see the gods extinct.

“Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late,” according to IMDB.

Director Taikia Waititi said the film is “about love,” telling Empire: “I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love.

“On paper, it feels kind of cringy to me, but there’s a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing.”

Thor: Love and Thunder story

We’d be pretty worried if we didn’t have an official synopsis by now, seeing as the film is out in just over three weeks. It reads: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

“To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

The psychedelic trailers have led to some Marvel fans speculating Thor is actually dead – and some people think a mystery character has been edited out of a certain scene, too. And thanks to a newly released photo of Jane and Valkyrie, we also know that the movie will have a Black Panther connection in the form of Bast, the Wakandan goddess. How that might play out remains to be seen.