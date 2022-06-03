Why are crypto casinos so popular these days?

It was nearly 25 years ago when the first online gaming platform appeared on the market. Since then, many things have changed. The platforms have become more modern, attractive, and functional. The companies have turned into operators who are fully prepared to satisfy each customer’s needs. We find flexibility in the payment processes within the list of the top requirements online gamblers have nowadays. If there were few and quite limited casino payment options in the past, these days, players don’t just insist on a large variety of them but seek factors such as security and fast speed. So the appearance of the first crypto casinos has been expected, logical, and an organic transformation of the sphere.

But what is a crypto casino anyway? Its popularity among the gambling audience has progressed fast. It is a fact during a time when there are still people who don’t precisely understand what a crypto casino, respectively crypto is. But with the appearance of the modern 100% crypto-related gambling houses in the sphere, players have immediately rushed to make registrations there. They see a standard casino with one very specific feature – the acceptance of crypto payments only. In other words, on such a website, instead of using your debit card or Skrill account, you make deposits and withdrawals through crypto wallets. In addition to these, your profits are paid not in standard FIAT currencies but Bitcoins, Ethereum, etc.

Regarding the crypto relevance of a casino, we can sort out two types of platforms. On the one hand, we have the leading operators following the trend and adding cryptocurrencies to their payment methods list. On the other side, we have brands like Stake that position in the igaming sphere as a fully crypto operator. In other words, these brands literally appear on the market to put a start for the first wave of crypto-oriented betting and casino websites.

Although specialists have predicted that crypto gambling brands will quickly take positions, their popularity rate has literally surprised us all. We can detect the huge flow from ordinary FIAT currency casinos to crypto websites. But why do players love them that much? If we get back to the example of Stake we’ve made, you might think that the excellent Stake Bonus Code is the reason why people prefer it. Or probably the massive range of first-class slots and live dealer options? Actually no! These benefits might make the operator attractive enough, but the truth is that the crypto payments make it so different and preferable.

In general, cryptocurrencies are these days appreciated for many reasons. It’s not only the gamblers that insist on 100% safe payments. And it’s not only the igaming audience that assesses the anonymity of online financial transactions. Besides, cryptocurrencies are the only decentralized currencies you can rely on nowadays. Last but not least, payments with Bitcoins and similar currencies overcome one of the hugest problems in the gambling sphere – the slow speed of the payouts. With cryptocurrencies, casino players can instantly deposit and make withdrawals!

It’s not a secret to anybody that the gaming sphere is one of the top fast-progressing spheres on the internet. Noticing cryptocurrency updates within was the most logical thing to predict. And definitely, such a financial update will soon become the latest benefit of the online market to leave the land-based casinos behind.