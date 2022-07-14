2022 NFL season: favorites to reach Super Bowl LVII

July is the last month without football, so we can finally rejoice as the NFL is almost back. With training camps planned for late July through August, the preseason is scheduled to start on August 4 with the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, which will be played between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, in Canton, Ohio.

On May 12, 2022, the NFL revealed the 2022 regular season schedule, with selected games disclosed ahead of the entire calendar. The 103rd NFL season will be played over an 18-week schedule, commencing on September 8 with the NFL Kickoff Game between the reigning champions Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be held on February 12, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

According to figures published on the latest betting news, the Buffalo Bills are the odds-on favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, at +650 odds, closely followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at +750 odds, and the Kansas City Chiefs, at +950 odds. The Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers are also among the favorites to win the title, at +1100 and +1200 odds respectively.

We’re still a few months away from Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, but it’s never too early to start looking at favored teams for the greatest sporting event of the United States.

Buffalo Bills

After winning the AFC East for two years in a row, the Bills start the 2022 season as the overwhelming favorites to win Super Bowl LVII at most sportsbooks.

Last season, this team grew into a full-fledged juggernaut, one that most of the country wanted to see upset the Chiefs in the thrilling AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Despite their loss in the AFC Divisional Round, the Buffalo Bills remain one of the conference’s elite teams, and their roster will be virtually intact this offseason, with the bulk of players likely to return.

And it’s simple to understand why the Bills are commonly predicted to be the next NFL champion. Everything begins with quarterback Josh Allen. His synergy with Stefon Diggs is noteworthy, and former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s customization of the playbook to his talents turned this bunch into a dangerous one.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Tom Brady’s first year playing for the team, the Buccaneers captured the Super Bowl. In his second, they were defeated by the eventual champions Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the playoffs, after winning the NFC South for the first time since 2007. So it’s safe to say that there are big things in Tampa’s future, especially now that Brady has come out of retirement and is back in the mix for 2022.

It’s really easy to understand why this team is so close to the top of the standings when you consider the tools at Brady’s disposal. One of the top offensive teams from last season was highlighted by great performances by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette. Furthermore, the Buccaneers’ defense is unquestionably among the best in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs

Following a heartbreaking loss to the Bengals at home in the AFC Championship game the previous season, the Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of issues to work on for the upcoming season, including a number of gaps in the roster, specially on the offensive line.

Remember that Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami and is no longer a member of this team. The arrivals of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster to the receiver corps, however, should make it somewhat easier to fill the vacuum, even if replacing Hill is not a simple feat. Add Travis Kelce to that mix, and with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs can still do it.

Los Angeles Rams

To win Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams gave it their all. To an already outstanding squad, the team added skilled players like Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., and Matthew Stafford, and it certainly paid off. The Rams’ attention is now on retaining their championship, something they are aware will be much easier said than done.

However, they will still have a strong foundation thanks to a core of talented players who are expected to stay, including Stafford, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Rams will undoubtedly be among the top contenders in the upcoming NFL season, despite playing in one of the league’s strongest divisions and having one of the toughest regular-season schedules.