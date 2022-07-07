Slot is one of the most unpredictable games one can ever play. You spin the wheel the first time, you get a symbol, then the next, another symbol, and on and on.

This sort of randomization is what makes slots difficult to predict.

For players, the unpredictability of slot machines has made it even tougher to tell accurately when a machine will hit. So, whenever we see a player heading over to Oneida agen slot to play some slots, we know they’re doing so in the hopes that Lady Luck will smile on them.

Nobody really knows when a slot machine will payout.

Or maybe not! Let’s find out some facts about the slot machines. Perhaps that can teach us what to look for when predicting a slot machine’s payout phase.

How frequently do online slots pay out?

To understand the frequency of a slot machine’s payout, we must first define two terms. And these are:

Regular Hit Rate

Jackpot Hit Rate

As it is, these two are different. And the rate at which a slot machine dishes out both is different.

What is a slot hit rate?

Hit rate is the frequency at which a slot machine pays out per bundle of spins. So, let’s say a machine pays players two times after every ten spins. That means the hit rate on that machine is 20%.

Bear in mind that a 20% hit frequency doesn’t always mean the machine will pay the next two players after an initial eight have failed. The randomization algorithm can choose not to pay the ninth player, then pay the tenth, and not pay again until the fifteenth player. In short, the slot machine’s hit rate isn’t fashioned in a sequential order.

But it pays to know a machine’s ‘hit frequency’ as such information can tell you how close to winning you are. For instance, if you get to a machine listed with a 25% hit frequency and you find that the first 20 players who have spun the wheel have lost, you’re certain that in the next eighty spins, the machine is definitely going to pay at least a few times. In that case, you can keep spinning until you get something out of it.

If you’re playing online, it may be impossible to know how many failures a machine has recorded before your arrival. In which case, the above illustration won’t prove useful.

How do you find out a slot machine’s hit frequency?

Some slot creators list their machine’s hit frequency in the info section. If you come across such machines, you just need to check the machine’s ‘About’ or ‘Info’ section to determine its hit frequency.

What about when the information isn’t listed?

If a machine’s hit frequency isn’t listed, you have to work with the rough industry standard, which is between 20% and 25%. Of course, there are outliers, like some machines with hit frequency below 20% and others with above 30%.

But, generally speaking, most creators design their machines to pay out once every five spins (20%) or once every four spins (25%).

What is a jackpot hit rate?

This is the frequency of hitting the jackpot per bundle of spins. As you can imagine, it is tougher to hit the jackpot than to hit a regular small-prized win. Usually, the chances of winning a jackpot can be as slim as one in a million. According to a stat published on Investopedia, the percentage of winning slot jackpots is around 0.02% (1 in 5000).

What is RTP, and how does it impact the frequency of payouts?

RTP is known as the Return To Player percentage. It is the ratio of earnings players can expect to win at a slot machine per given number of spins over a given period.

While hit frequency helps you determine payout rate in the short-term, RTP is the determinant of long-term payouts.

So, if you’re looking to predict how often a machine will pay you in the long term, you want to consider RTP. If a machine is rated 97% RTP, such a machine is billed to pay players $97 for every $100 it receives. However, as with the hit frequency, RTP isn’t designed in a sequential order. Meaning that, the fact a machine has collected $100 from the last five players doesn’t mean it will pay you – the sixth player – 97 bucks. A machine might take hundreds of thousands of spins to reach its RTP percentages. So, technically, a machine rated 96% RTP might pay out $200 on its first spin of $100 stake, pay out nothing on its second to eighty-sixth spin of $100, and then pay out a jackpot win of $8,152 on its eighty-seventh spin of $100.

During this passage of play, the machine has received $8,700 from eighty-seven spins and returned $8,256 to players as winnings, which is equivalent to a 96% RTP.