Roulette: the best bets for beginners

When you approach a Roulette table for the first time, whether it be at a land-based or online casino, all the bets available for you to place can sometimes seem a little daunting. But fear not, because we’ve comprised a list of some of the best bets you can possibly place as a beginner, so the next time you play Roulette, you’ll feel as confident as can be.

Read on to find out more.

Outside bets

The bets you can place during a game of Roulette are broken up into two sections: inside bets and outside bets. As a beginner, it’s recommended to stick to placing outside bets as these provide you with higher winning chances. Outside bets are the wagers that can be placed outside the area with the numbered boxes on the table layout, and despite being considered the most basic type of bet you can place. These bets are not placed on specific numbers as such, but on a collection of numbers, and generally offer smaller payouts due to their better winning odds.

The outside bets you could place are:

Red or Black

Went deciding to place a bet on either red or black, you are making a prediction that the ball will settle in a pocket that displays one of these colours when the ball stops. Because of the single and/or double green zero pockets (depending on which version you’re playing), you’ll have just under a 50% chance of winning with this bet.

Odd or Even

The same concept applies for odd and even bets. With just under a 50% chance of receiving that winning payout, because zero is not classed as an even number in the game, this bet is a prediction that the outcome will be either an even number or an odd number.

High or Low

In Roulette, low numbers are classed as 1-18 and high numbers are 19-36. Placing a bet on either the high or low numbers is you wagering that the outcome will be any one of the numbers within these sections. On a Roulette wheel, even and odd numbers, as well as high and low numbers, alternate as much as possible to ensure randomness.

Column bets

On a Roulette betting table, the 36 numbers can be divided into three columns consisting of 12 numbers. A column bet allows you to cover an entire vertical line with a single chip. Column bets payout 2:1.

Dozen bets

Dozen bets are broken down into sections as well; known as the 1st dozen, 2nd dozen and 3rd dozen. The 1st dozen covers numbers 1-12, the 2nd covers numbers 13-24 and the third covers numbers 25-36. If the outcome shows one of the numbers in the dozen you predicted, you’ll receive a payout of 2:1.

European Roulette – additional bets

On some occasions, when playing Roulette on a European wheel, you’ll find that the En Prison rule applies to even-money bets. This means that if the zero comes up, your chips will remain on the layout. If you then win with your even-money bet on the next spin, your original wager will be returned without any losses or winnings. When this rule is in action, the house edge can become even lower, dropping from the 2.70% of standard European Roulette to just 1.35%.