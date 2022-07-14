Why UK Gambling Companies are Expanding in the US

The gambling industry in the US has seen many positive changes in the past four years. It’s good news for gamblers and gambling companies in the US but also for UK betting businesses.

2018 saw a landmark US Supreme Court judge ruling on the subject of betting, particularly on sport. It led to individual states being able to decide whether or not to legalise such betting. Over 30 states have done so in the past four years. This has led to UK gambling companies heading over to the US to launch sportsbooks.

Often, the scenario is that when a state legalises sports betting (particularly online), American gambling companies look for UK partners to help them. They don’t just do this with companies such as Bet365 and William Hill but also software designers who supply them with an excellent range of slot and video games.

You can bet therefore that UK gambling companies keep a very close eye on what is happening in the US. It’s the same now with Canada where Ontario has recently opened up the gambling market to private companies.

The US gambling industry is enjoying unprecedented expansion and millions of dollars are being earned every single month. When the top sports such as American Football, Baseball, Basketball and Ice Hockey are all in full flow, revenues go even higher.

That’s so appealing to UK gambling companies who now target expansion in America. They know there is a big market there just waiting for them to tap into. Also important is the amount of experience that they have in the sports betting market, especially with online sites.

The American gambling companies are keen to forge partnerships and use that wide experience the UK businesses have to create hugely successful online sites. For example, Caesars Entertainment partnered with William Hill. They eventually bought William Hill, then sold the non-US assets to 888.

While the US gambling industry goes from strength to strength, it’s a worrying time for companies in the UK. They have already seen stronger regulation of the gambling industry in countries such as Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

When this takes place, it puts pressure on gambling companies. They find it more difficult to carry out their business amid the stronger restrictions. The same situation is taking place in the UK.

Gambling companies are being given heavy fines by the UK Gambling Commission. A White Paper is soon to be released by the UK government that will review the 2005 Gambling Act. Tighter restrictions in areas such as maximum stakes on casino games, the offering of bonuses and how they advertise their product are possible.

With these worries in mind, it is a logical step to look to expand their presence in the US. There’s regulations there too of course but not as strict as those seen in other countries. Look for more UK companies to be opening up in the US.