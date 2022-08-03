How the UK Regulates Online Bingo Games

Bingo has gone beyond the recreational activities that old people play while away time. Several younger individuals realized how great this game is and today it is one of the most popular in casinos. It is impossible not to find bingo sites UK when you are surfing for the best gambling sites around. However being an online game of chance, the UK also needs to regulate it for it to be an enjoyable gambling niche. And here we will discuss how the UK manages to put things in order with online bingo. Read on and enjoy!

What Body Is In Charge of Online Bingo Regulation in the UK?

Just like several other casino games, the UK Gambling Commission is in charge of licensing and regulating bingo in online UK gambling. So before introducing the game into the online gambling space, it was tailored to fit into the conduct set by the commission.

How Does the Commission Regulate Online Bingo?

Regulation for games like bingo fall under four major categorizations namely:

The Gambling Act of 2005 & 2014

Licensing Conditions

Technical Software Standards

Code of Practice

The moment the game was able to satisfy these conditions, it was approved for the online space. Now let’s have a brief look at the contents of each of them.

The Gambling Act of 2005 & 2014

The 2005 act set the foundation for most gambling laws like:

Gambling must be fair for all parties

Persons under the age of 18 years must not be involved in any gambling activity

Gambling must not be used for criminal and fraudulent activities like money laundering

These were the basic laws in 2005 and the 2014 act was more of an amendment. Since gambling had involved so much over the years, they had to set some things straight. It specifically dictated that whether an operator or provider is based in the UK or not, as long as it is selling its online bingo gambling service to the UK, it needs to be licensed by the commission. And software they use to provide the game must also be licensed.

Licensing Conditions

These conditions are seen in online bingo sites and it mandates the need to display the licensing information on their website. It is why you can find the license number and other important details on the website. The only condition in which a bingo site is exempted from the licensing and regulation is if the proceeds are for fundraising.

Here are some of the licensing conditions that these bingo sites must fulfill:

They must guarantee the safety of money

Customer funds must not be in the same account as client funds

Fair services

Measures to combat money laundering must be readily available

Reporting punishable offenses to the commission

Responsible advertisement

The list of conditions is quite voluptuous but these are a few of the most important. Legit online bingo sites must meet up with each of them.

Technical Software Standards

The technical software standards apply to two different parties – those that create the software, and those that employ it on their website. The compulsory standard is that both parties must have a valid license. Any brand that tries to bypass the system without obtaining a license will get a penalty.

They also test the game software to ensure that the results are truly random. A lot of brands claim to use Random Number Generator (RNG) but it is far from the truth. The commission checks for these things to ensure that players are safe.

Code Of Practice

Code of practice refers to the more practical elements of operating the online bingo site. It also covers the social responsibility that brands must undertake to promote a safe and healthy gambling environment. Here are some of them:

ID checks to prevent minors from gambling

Promoting responsible gambling

Providing customer support to help customers in tons of need

Render help to those who have addiction problems

Enlightenment of what gambling is and how it works. And how people can also win real money.

Wrap Up

What we love about the UK is that these regulations are very serious issues. Despite the numerous years since we had the gambling act, it remains evergreen in the country. And it is one reason why responsible gambling thrives with games like online bingo today.