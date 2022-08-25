Is Gas More Affordable Than Firewood?

Fuel sources are an important requirement for human survival. They are necessary for heating, lighting and powering machinery. Nonetheless, people have different tastes and preferences for the best fuel source to heat their homes. The availability of several sources such as electricity, biogas, gas, and firewood offer options. However, different lifestyles, cost-benefit ratios, and heating requirements determine the final selection.

Narrowing it down between firewood or gas fuel for fireplaces has always been debatable. Consequently, the positive and negative aspects drawn from their use have formed the basis for people to choose one over the other. Therefore, is it cheaper to burn wood than gas?

Gas

Advancements in technology and lifestyles have propelled the use of gas fuel for fireplaces. Gas fuel is a time-saving energy source, and time is money saved. A lot of time is used to collect or shop for firewood, and more time is spent getting the fireplace running. As a result, many opt for gas which solely requires the user to hook up to the supply valve and turn on the fireplace. Moreover, the option of connecting multiple rooms for a zonal heating design makes gas fuel more suitable and friendly to use.

However, the cost mounted on the use of gas for fireplaces depends heavily on the rate of usage. Additionally, the size of the room, the fireplace design, and the gas company also affect the prices. In general, prices range from fifty cents per hour to 1.60 dollars, depending on these variables. Consequently, it is advisable to shop around certified gas companies for the best value for your money.

Firewood

The wood-fueled heaters are considered to be a traditional form of heating. They provide a cosy, warm environment in contrast to gas-fueled fireplaces. Arguably, wood burns eight times hotter than the latter and can heat a home more efficiently. Moreover, modern designs have fans and vents to improve heat distribution and reduce smoke emissions. Nonetheless, location, labour, availability and the type of wood are the major determinants of the cost attributed to firewood.

Different types of wood remit varied seasonal moisture content when burnt. For instance, hardwood remits up to 18% of seasonal moisture content, making it a more efficient fuel source. Moreover, fetching wood can cut the cost if you do it yourself, but it comes with a price of time and energy consumption. Therefore, it’s impossible to keep up with supply if you lead a busy life. Subsequently, purchasing firewood is preferable but at an extra cost. 2 cubic metres of firewood can cost about three hundred to four hundred dollars. If used moderately, they can last for months, but you may need to restock if heating demands are high.

In conclusion, a good deal of gas suppliers can be cheap compared to the purchase of wood. Moreover, the energy and time of hunting and cutting wood are saved. However, you will be deprived of the benefit of more heat remission. Notably, cutting down trees for firewood on a large scale leads to environmental degradation; therefore, a small scale is preferable. Nonetheless, strive to save on the cost of fuel use by making the right choice.