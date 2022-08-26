The Best Vegan Pizza Recipes

You might think a vegan pizza is just a sad, cold slice of cardboard. But you would be wrong! Vegan pizza can be just as cheesy, saucy, and delicious as regular pizza.

We’ll share some of our favorite vegan pizza recipes with you. From classic pizza to creative combos like BBQ jackfruit and pineapple, we’ve got something for everyone. So, start cooking and turn on the oven!

What is a Vegan Pizza?

Vegan pizza is a plant-based version of everyone’s favorite takeaway food. It’s made with a crispy crust, loaded with toppings, and smothered in vegan cheese.

But what exactly is a vegan pizza? Unlike traditional pizza, which contains dairy and meat products, it has plant-based ingredients like vegetables, legumes, and vegan cheese. It is not only delicious, but it is also sustainable and healthy.

So if you’re looking for some delicious vegan pizza recipes to cook at home, you’ve come to the right place!

We’ve gathered some of our favorite vegan pizza recipes for you to try, from easy-to-follow recipes for beginners to more complex options for more experienced in the kitchen.

We’ve got something for everyone, so dig in and enjoy some delicious vegan pizza!

Easy Vegan Pizza Recipes to Cook at Home

With veganism becoming more popular, it’s no surprise that there are vegan pizza recipes that even the fussiest members of the family will love. Here are some of our favorites:

Roasted Vegetable and Chestnut Pizza: Topped with roasted vegetables, and chestnuts, perfect for any occasion.

BBQ Jackfruit Pizza: If you’re looking for a hearty pizza that will satisfy your hunger, try this BBQ jackfruit version. It’s flavorful and certain to impress everyone at the table.

Margherita Pizza: The classic Margherita pizza is always a hit and can easily be made vegan by swapping out the cheese for a vegan variety.

Spinach and Artichoke Pizza: This earthy pizza is topped with spinach and artichoke, a perfect combination of flavors.

Roasted Pepper and Kale Pizza: Last but not least, we have this tasty roasted pepper and kale pizza. It’s ideal for those who enjoy greens on their pizza!

The Best Vegan Pizza Toppings

There are endless ways to top your vegan pizza, but some combinations work better than others. Here are some of our favorites:

Fresh tomatoes, basil, and vegan mozzarella for a classic Margherita pizza

Roasted Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, and balsamic glaze for a gourmet twist

Hummus, black olives, and sun-dried tomatoes for a Mediterranean-inspired pizza

Avocado, green onion, and cilantro for a creamy, fresh topping

Why try a Vegan Pizza?

Pizza is one of those foods that everyone appears to enjoy. Why not experiment with vegan pizza? Promise you won’t be disappointed.

Conclusion

There’s no need for takeout orders when you can make the vegan pizza right in your home that’s just as delicious as anything you’d get at your favorite pizza place. With these recipes, you’ll be able to make all sorts of vegan pizzas that are perfect for any occasion.

Get started with these delicious vegan pizza recipes today!