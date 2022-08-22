The Rays and Tyler Glasnow

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow has had a pretty hard run of things recently, after a pretty rocky start to his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, before being traded over to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. Tyler had a pretty decent start to things in Tampa, being placed in the starting rotation as soon as he arrived. Racking up 64 strikeouts in his first 11 starts, things were looking rather good for him indeed!

Earning a pitcher of the month award after starting the 2019 season going 5-0 with a 1.75 earned run average, things looked like they were continuing to get better for Tyler, but would find himself on the Injury List for the first time with the Rays in May. A 10 day stint turned into a 60 day stint, not great. Upon his return, Tyler would make 4 starts, unfortunately, none of them lasted more than 5 innings.

It has been quite the mixed bag for the Rays this season as they currently sit 60-53, 6-4 through their last 10. Source: USA Today

Fast forward to June 15th 2021 and it came out that Tyler had been diagnosed with ‘partial tears in the UCL and Flexor strain in his right elbow’. Again he would be placed on the injury list before he decided he would choose rehab over surgery. Again a 10 day injury listing would change to a 60 day injury listing. Unfortunately for Tyler the rehab wasn’t going to cut it and by the end of July that year it was decided he would need “Tommy John Surgery”. Link provided for those unsure what that is.

Tyler would miss the rest of the 2021 season and would have a clause inserted so he would miss all of 2022 as well, he started off his Rays career proving he would be an important figure and they clearly believe in his ability. Because of this clause they needed to come to some kind of an agreement for what he would be paid and it turns out, between them they have agreed on $5.1million for 2022.

Tyler Glasnow has missed plenty of ball games now but his recovery appears to be progressing faster than expected. Source: The Score

HOWEVER! It has now come to light that Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder has said that Tyler appears to be making a much quicker recovery than anticipated, saying “The Chance is not zero, let’s say that much. It’s pretty remarkable to see where he is.” Of course, the issue you have is, that too much work right now could make it flare up again and end up prolonging things even more. Snyder has pointed out however that Tyler’s fastball is back up to speed, it’s noted that his fastball is around 97mph, with Snyder noting that it is currently hovering around 98-99mph as well as the fact he is nailing his breaking pitches. Very impressive, I can see why Snyder is surprised.

It’s safe to say that the Rays do still consider Glasnow as a starting pitcher for them, but given his injury record, they do need to weigh things up here. Getting him back on the mound is clearly of importance to them, but if they rush him back you could lose him for more time. So what do you do? What’s the most balanced plan? Realistically they need to feel it out, he needs to work hard but he also needs to take it easy. Tough call.

The Rays are having a bit of a mixed season without Tyler, but what do the experts think for their upcoming games? Well next up is a pretty rough 3 game stint at the Yankee Stadium, so what do the sportsbooks think? Not great, unfortunately. For Rays fans, understandably the underdog here, you’ll be looking at +1.5, which hardly seems worth a go does it? For the Yankees, you’ll be looking at -1.5.

Checking out the USA sports betting breakdown for the 2022 season for some Parlays instead to maybe make it a little more interesting, if you feel like you want to spice things up a little bit, you can currently get +550 for Tampa and Under 6.5 runs which, I feel like if they’re gonna win it’ll be a tight game. On the other side of the coin, if you want to go for the Yankees, you’ll get +130 for Yankees and Over 6.5 or +225 for Yankees and UNDER 6.5. That’s honestly not too bad. It could be worse.

Unfortunately, all 3 games against the Yankees are pretty much the same, however, if the Rays could surprise them in the first game the odds might change a little bit to make it even more interesting. But, let’s be honest at this point, the Rays aren’t going to realistically challenge for anything this season, outside of some major good luck. For them to somehow make and win the world series you’re looking at +5500, worth $10 isn’t it?

So, Rays fans, what are your thoughts? How soon do you want to see Tyler Glasnow back on the mound? Do you think it’s going to be a while? Will he return at all in 2022 or are we going to have to wait until 2023 to see him? Given everything we’ve spoken about so far I do feel like the reintroduction of Glasnow to the lineup may be a little way away, I don’t know if it’s worth risking seeing him again this year. Given the impact of losing him it seems much more worthwhile being more cautious.

The issue you’ve got is, you could always trade for a new pitcher, but when you’ve got a pitcher that was doing work for you before a pretty serious injury, why go through all that extra effort? You’ve got the guy you need right there and if what Snyder says is true, it seems he could be looking better than ever in his drills. Do you think they should trust the plan and keep Glasnow as a starter moving forward or do you think they should move on from him and look for somebody else? Let us know!