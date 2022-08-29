Top 3 Casino Games to Play in 2022

Have you ever played in a casino? If not, the year 2022 is a great moment to get started. There are a lot of casinos that offer hefty bonuses and rewards. More so, the number of casino games is really impressive, and absolutely anyone is able to find a game to their liking. Here are the top 3 games that deserve your attention in both online and offline casinos.

#1 – Roulette

Roulette is a game of chance in which gamblers should bet on a number, odd or even numbers, or a color on which the ball will drop. The truth is that it is one of the most popular contemporary games due to its simplicity. No wonder, such popular gambling platforms like Yukon Casino have included it in the range of their games. Indeed, it is very easy to learn to play roulette. That is why this game is often picked by beginning players. It is still a classic casino game, and anyone can play it without much effort.

Also, keep in mind that European roulette is different from American roulette. The so-called European or English roulette is the most common: it has 37 numbers, from 0 to 36. American roulette is similar to the English version, except that it has two zeros (0 and 00).

There is a croupier who is responsible for directing the game. The dealer also announces the winning number, as well as different phases of the game:

Place your bets!

All the bets are made!

No more bets are accepted! etc.

In online roulette, there is no dealer, except for the games played in the live mode.

#2 – Slots

The next on our list are slots. These are fascinating games that are beloved by numerous fans of the industry. The gameplay, sound, and visual effects, as well as the themes of slots, make this game really fascinating. It is easy to play, therefore, beginners also choose slots to learn how to gamble. But there are also more complicated and sophisticated games, so experienced players are also selecting slots.

#3 – Poker

Poker is a popular card game in which, unlike other casino games, not everything depends on chance. In online casinos, this statement refers to only live dealer poker.

Seasoned poker players can control the game thanks to their knowledge of the rules and strategies, as well as the ability to bluff, assess risk, and, of course, read their opponents’ reactions.

Originally, this was a casino game. However, eventually, it has become so popular that people started to play it in their homes. More so, international tournaments are arranged, during which poker players determine who is the top player and bluffer.

If you are not familiar with poker rules, it is better not to start your gambling route with this game. However, keep in mind that poker in online casinos has a bit less complicated rules, so you will learn the specifics of this game faster.