Brush fire on I-5 south of Templin growing

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A brush fire Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 5 about a mile south of Templin Highway was growing as of 11 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

“Per Angeles National Forest,” said Craig Little, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, “it’s a 200 by 200 spot, making progress. There’s an additional spot to the north — 50 by 50.” 

Little said the incident was reported at about 10:54 a.m. with units on the scene within five minutes. 

In a tweet sent out at approximately noon, Angeles National Forest personnel said that the fire had grown to roughly a quarter-acre in size with no structures threatened or evacuations needed.   

The fire was dubbed the #FiveFire.  

As a result of the blaze, the I-5 off-ramp at Templin Highway was closed at approximately 10:50 a.m. Traffic was already being impacted in the area due to the two right lanes on the same side of the freeway being closed between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway due to crews working to repair damage caused to the road and surrounding infrastructure by the #RouteFire last week.  

According to Little, the cause of the fire was still unknown as of 11:15 a.m. 

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS