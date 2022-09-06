Brush fire on I-5 south of Templin growing

A brush fire Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 5 about a mile south of Templin Highway was growing as of 11 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“Per Angeles National Forest,” said Craig Little, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, “it’s a 200 by 200 spot, making progress. There’s an additional spot to the north — 50 by 50.”

Little said the incident was reported at about 10:54 a.m. with units on the scene within five minutes.

|New Incident| #FiveFire – Your #AngelesNF has responded to a wildfire on the NB I-5 south of Templin HWY. We have sent a first alarm response. The fire is .25 acres with no structures threatened or evacuations. pic.twitter.com/Um4n1ZGWLn — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) September 6, 2022

In a tweet sent out at approximately noon, Angeles National Forest personnel said that the fire had grown to roughly a quarter-acre in size with no structures threatened or evacuations needed.

The fire was dubbed the #FiveFire.

As a result of the blaze, the I-5 off-ramp at Templin Highway was closed at approximately 10:50 a.m. Traffic was already being impacted in the area due to the two right lanes on the same side of the freeway being closed between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway due to crews working to repair damage caused to the road and surrounding infrastructure by the #RouteFire last week.

According to Little, the cause of the fire was still unknown as of 11:15 a.m.