Gary Curtis | Anytime Abortions?

In November’s election, California voters are being asked to approve an extreme state constitutional amendment, Proposition 1.

This amendment would place California in a negative category along with a small number of extremist nations, like North Korea and China, which are among the few nations to permit late-term abortions, right up to the moment of birth. These “anytime abortions” could occur even when the mother’s life is not in danger and even when the healthy baby could survive outside the womb.

Existing California law restricts abortion after the age of viability, usually about 24 weeks, unless a doctor determines the abortion is necessary to protect the life or health of the mother. Prop. 1 would eliminate this viability restriction, as the “right” to abortion could not be interfered with based on viability or any other standard.

Conflicting poll results are touted by pro-choice and pro-life advocates. But even some pro-choice supporters are not in favor of the harsh and extreme methods used in late-term abortions. Are you among them?

Pro-life supporters contend that all human life is valuable and worthy of protection by our laws from conception through natural death. While many in our culture reject this traditional standard, most Californians increasingly indicate they want abortion limited at some point before birth. Are you among them?

The Legislature has already committed more than $200 million this year to expand abortion and reproductive services, including tens of millions to pay the expenses for abortion seekers from other states.

With an estimated 3,000% increase in the number of people from other states coming to California for abortions, millions of dollars more will be required to meet soaring demand. Those vast sums will have to come from new taxes on a dwindling population of taxpayers in California!

Proposition 1 is a socially extreme and costly proposal that does nothing to advance women’s health. Instead, it destroys precious human lives and wreaks havoc on families. It also punishes taxpayers and eliminates all limits on late-term abortions in defiance of what most voters want.

Determine now to say NO to late-term abortions in California. Vote NO on Prop. 1.

Gary Curtis

Newhall