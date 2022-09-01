Route fire now over 5,000 acres, partially contained; freeway reopens

The Route Fire in Castaic had burned through 5,208 acres and was only 12% contained as of Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One structure has been destroyed, seven firefighters have been injured and hundreds have been evacuated. Evacuations were still, as of 9 a.m., in place for anything on the Old Ridge Route between Northlake Hills Elementary School and Templin Highway.

The Fire Department released an incident update Thursday morning that detailed the scope and scale of the battle firefighters will face later on in the day.

“Excessive heat, low humidity and steep terrain will continue to pose the biggest challenge for firefighters today,” read the update. “The combination has a potential for large plume growth, uphill runs and short-range spotting. Current objectives include keeping the fire west of Castaic Lake, east of Palumas Canyon, south of Fall Creek, and north of Lake Hughes Road.”

The statement added that firefighters will attempt to further contain the blaze before the midday heat and that two CL415 Super Scoopers from Quebec will assist in the fight. It’s the first official day of service for the Quebec aircraft, which are leased annually by Los Angeles County for the peak fire season.

On Wednesday, the fire completely closed the northbound Interstate 5, but by Thursday morning it had reopened, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

All northbound lanes on the I-5 were open as of Thursday morning, but lanes one and four were closed on the southbound side. Greengard said this was due to boulders from the surrounding hillsides crashing down on the highway during the night.

Also during the night, two trucks became stuck on San Francisquito Canyon Road — during separate incidents — after attempting to use the road to bypass the traffic on the I-5. Trucks are not allowed on the road and Greengard said CHP did not direct any trucks onto it.

One truck got stuck on a bridge and another got caught on a guardrail. By midday Thursday, both trucks had been removed and cleanup was under way, according to CHP officers on the scene.

Greengard said the CHP closed off San Francisquito Canyon Road at Copper Hill Drive due to safety concerns and the anticipated path of the fire.

Capt. Ed Krusey, with the California Highway Patrol, said that CHP did not have the resources at the time to prevent trucks from going on to San Francisquito Canyon Road.

“We have limited resources and so most of our resources were diverted to the point of most risk, which would be where the fire area was,” said Krusey. “Big rigs are not allowed to go up there and we actually frequently cite them up there. So they aren’t supposed to go up there… So we did not have resources deployed there to account for anything like that. All [officers] were designated to address the fire and the issue that we have in this area right now.”

The L.A. County Public Works Department issued a news release Thursday morning saying San Francisquito Canyon Road was ”closed between Copper Hill Road in Santa Clarita and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to an overturned semitruck blocking a bridge. Los Angeles County Public Works engineers are inspecting the structure for potential damage.”

Traffic in the area was being detoured to Bouquet Canyon Road, the statement said, and advised motorists to visit the L.A. County Public Works website at pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures for road closure updates.

At the Fire Department’s press conference on Thursday, Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Ewald said the cause of the fire was still under investigation and that no theories could be confirmed or denied. Ewald also said that some evacuation orders were expected to be lifted throughout the day, including the Paradise Ranch Mobile Estates.