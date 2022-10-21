An A to Z Guide on Lebanese Sports Betting Sites: A Jimmy Daytona’s Review!

Jimmy Daytona of All You Need to Know About Sports Betting in Lebanon

Instead, we would like to focus on how you can still bet on your favorite sports without trouble. People who live in Lebanon and are interested in sports betting will know that since 2013 sports gambling sites have been made illegal by the state. Let’s dive into why and how things turned out as they are today.

Believe us or not, many Lebanese punters are betting on their favorite sports event today, and so can you. All you need to do is use good VPN software and join the betting site of your choice. Today’s guide will discuss which Lebanese gambling sites are the best in the market and more about the top sports betting in Lebanon. Are you excited to find out? If yes, keep reading until the end!

Sports and Leagues Found on Lebanese Betting Sites

You will be happy to know that there are many sports options on the Lebanese betting sites. Some of the most popular ones that a bettor can find on these platforms are:

Basketball: One sport revered throughout the state has to be basketball. The most common basketball events you can bet on are the US NBA, the Spanish Liga ACB, and the Russian Superliga. The Lebanese Local Federation is also proud to be a member of FIBA Asia. Moreover, there are many basketball bettors found throughout the country.

Soccer: Soccer betting sites are abundant as Lebanese bettors are huge soccer fans. You will get to bet on the local matches of the Lebanese Premier League and other famous tournaments like the British Premier League, La Liga, LPL, and so on.

Cycling: It might sound surprising, but Lebanese gamblers are also into cycling tournaments. You can bet on contests like Tour de France and the Giro de Italia here. The suspense and hype created by the cycling betting market are rare in other sports.

Volleyball: You should not judge the betting market of volleyball in Lebanon just by measuring the success of the Lebanon National volleyball team so far. However, the Lebanese bettors are quite interested in this sport and love placing their wagers on several worldwide volleyball tournaments. Some of the most popular ones are the Asian Volleyball Confederation and FIVB.

Tennis: There are also several tennis bookmakers found in Lebanon as the people there also love watching tennis tournaments. The most attractive contests for the bettors are the Wimbledon, US Open, French Open, etc.

Boxing: well, this is a known fact that Lebanon is quite popular for its 2 boxers, Vic Toweel and Petey Sarron, who have also won prestigious world titles in boxing. Thus, the Lebanese bettors also place their wagers on several world boxing championships.

There are many more sports options found on the Lebanese betting sites, but these are the most popular ones. Other options include live cricket, golf, hockey, football, etc. Besides sports, the Lebanese betting sites also allow you to place your bets on different categories like world entertainment, news, election, etc. Therefore, joining the bookmakers of Lebanon is a roller coaster ride of fun and entertainment!

According to Jimmy Daytona, how do We Rate the Best Lebanese Betting Sites in the Market?

Before we give you the list of the best Lebanese betting, you must know why you should trust us. We don’t want you to believe in us without knowing how we rate the betting sites. Our gambling experts are very careful when choosing the platforms for you. We want to pick the best ones so that you can have a great time betting on your favorite sports. A few factors that we keep in mind while rating any bookmaker are as follows:

Security: Joining a betting site that is not secure can spoil the whole fun of gambling. Even though there are no legal betting sites in Lebanon, the bookies you join using the VPN must be confident enough. To ensure that the platform is safe and secure, we check the gambling license of the firm. We also see whether the website is encrypted; an encrypted website is much faster than the other non-encrypted sites on the web.

Sports selection: Next, we check the sports available on the site. We pick only those websites which satisfy our experts with their sports collection. We make sure that the sports we mentioned above are available on the betting sites because those are the sports that Lebanese gamblers love the most.

Bonuses: Besides good sports, the bookmaker must also be offering profitable bonuses. No bettor should join a gambling site that lacks deals and rewards. The betting sites we choose are the house of the best prizes ever.

Interface: Even if you have the best sports and bonuses available on the site, you cannot enjoy betting if the site does not have a user-friendly interface. The betting sites that we recommend our beginner-friendly and fun to be on! Hence, we always make sure that we check the interface and design of the website before recommending it to you.

Customer support team: Lastly, we ensure that the customer support team of the bookie is helpful enough to answer the queries of a bettor within 24 hours or less. The customer support team must be quick, responsible, and polite. We don't want you to join a bookmaker that keeps you hanging for days.

The betting sites that meet all these requirements are the ones we recommend. We do not compromise on the quality of the bookmaker because we know how important it is to join an excellent bookie to have fun as a sports gambler!

Jimmy Daytona Recommends the Lebanese Betting Sites that You Should Join

After much research, our gamblers have finally listed the best sports betting sites in Lebanon that you should join. These sites are perfectly secure as they have gambling licenses from renowned authorities. Besides that, they also have a bomb collection of sports and bonuses. You can quickly join these bookies using VPN software, and they will be more than happy to welcome you as a part of their gambling family. Have a look below to find out which betting sites we are talking about:

22Bet

20Bet

1XBet

Mr Play Bet

Powbet

Rolletto

Bibet

Lilibet

Final Word by Santa Clarita Valley Signal

We hope now you know the best Lebanese betting sites and which bookie you should be joining for placing your next bet. Check all the factors mentioned above and join only those sites that meet all the requirements. Even if you are not entering the platforms recommended by the Santa Clarita Valley Signal team, make sure you follow the method we use to rate the bookies.

Also, please gamble responsibly so you do not get addicted to it. Lebanese bettors were getting addicted to sports betting, due to which the government had to restrict it all over the country. We do not want you to fall into the same trap and lose your money and peace of mind. Hence, learn to manage your bankroll correctly and limit the time for gambling. Remember, it should not be seen as a way of making money ever!

So which Lebanese betting site are you planning to join? Do let us know!