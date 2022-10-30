Details remain murky on Canyon Country shooting

While details from official sources remain conflicting, a shooting occurred in Canyon Country on Friday night, sending one person to the hospital.

According to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a patient was transported from the 18900 block of Delight Street at approximately 11 p.m. Peters said the initial call was reported as a gunshot wound victim, according to information provided to them by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. However, Peters said he was unable to confirm this.

According to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the incident occurred on Friday night. However, she stated that it actually happened on the 20300 block of Julia Lane, at around the same time, according to watch commander logs.

According to a source familiar with the incident, the incident did in fact occur on Delight Street but that one person was injured after being trampled, not from a gunshot.

None of these details can be independently verified at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.