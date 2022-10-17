Gamble Responsibly with These Five Tips

Gambling is fun. At least most people agree with this. It mixes games and prizes, sort of like playing a video game where winners get real money. However, with the former, you can go down the cliff fast if you become addicted to it. As a gambling addict, you could be on a destructive path littered with financial ruin, severed relationships, and broken families. And this is where we can call into question the old phrase, ”money can’t buy happiness.” Do you have the shocks to absorb huge losses associated with gambling? Probably not. This guide looks at the top four tips to help you gamble responsibly.

Set Limits

Willpower is an important quality for any gamble. Whether you’re betting on football games or playing casino games, setting yourself limits is critical. But that’s not enough; you will need to be a stickler to those limits. While exercising willpower, especially when it comes to iGaming on utländskacasino.biz, is a challenge for many people, it is practical. Setting a time limit can be a good starting point. If you have been playing, for instance, casino games for two hours a day, you can reduce that to 45 minutes, then 30 minutes. Just because you have won twice in a row doesn’t mean you will win the next spin; never subscribe to the gambler’s fallacy. Everything in gambling is random, save for games of skill.

Use Disposable Income to Gamble

Disposable income is that which when lost, doesn’t negatively impact one’s financial situation. If a penny falls out of your pocket and goes unnoticed, would you struggle financially, or would you be okay without it? If you answer the latter question in the affirmative, only then should you use the money for gambling. Once you have settled your bills and dealt with rent, school fees, gas, and other necessities, set aside what you can afford to lose and use it for gambling.

Gamble While Sober

You have heard time without number that you should not drink and drive. The same goes for gambling. When risking your money, your mental faculties should be at their best so you can make sensible decisions. One drink is fine, but don’t make it two unless you have super tolerance. If you’re feeling peer pressure, then avoid brick-and-mortar gambling venues where drinks are also sold. You can stick to gambling online and still enjoy the best experience.

Gambling Should Not be a Career

You’ve probably watched high-rollers competing in poker tournaments, such as the World Series of Poker, and said ”Wow, I wish I were like these people.” There is one simple rule: don’t be fooled by lavish lifestyles, expensive cars, and flashy watches. Gambling providers operate with the guarantee that you will lose more money than you win in the long run. So, if you think you can join a baccarat table or place a bet on a football match to pay bills, then you may be treading on a dangerous path. Let gambling be a fun activity for the odd day out or a vacation.





A Look At Famous Pro Gamblers

It is rare for people to make money from gambling on a long term basis. This is due to the fact that wagering tends to be a game of chance. However, there have been examples of individuals who managed to beat the odds. Sometimes this involved thinking outside of the box in order to gain advantage over betting systems. One thing they all have in common is their willingness to risk high sums of money for the sake of big jackpots. If readers dream of one day making a living from placing wagers then they need to do plenty of research. They can benefit from learning about some of the most famous pro gamblers in the world.

Edward Thorp

This mathematics professor is well known for his books on the art of card counting. His methods can be used to boost the odds of winning blackjack and backgammon. He has used these techniques to win large payouts in Reno and Las Vegas casinos. Eventually Thorp became so well known that he needed to put on disguises to enter gambling establishments.

Billy Walters

From a young age Walters enjoyed placing wagers on sporting events. Over the years his winnings grew until he was accruing millions of dollars every week. He became such a powerful gambler in the sports wagering world that his actions occasionally caused betting lines to move. Bookies watched Walters carefully as his expertise could potentially influence the odds on major sporting events. Eventually he stopped gambling and used his earnings to work in stock trading.

Chris Moneymaker

Moneymaker originally had a career as an accountant. He started using his mathematical skills to play online poker. This led to him winning a WSOP Main Event seat in 2003. Despite being an underdog Moneymaker came first place and took home the jackpot. It allowed him to quit his day job and become a spokesperson for the gambling industry. Moneymaker continues to occasionally take part in high stakes matches. However, he has accrued enough winnings to comfortably retire.

Amarillo Slim

Originally from Texas, Slim allied himself with two poker players called Puggy Pearson and Doyle Brunson. They used their combined ingenuity to make large wins outside of the poker table. This included placing risky bets on racing, pool and even table tennis. Slim’s story shows that wagering fans do not have to be solitary. Sometimes teamwork is a better option.

Bill Benter

Few pro gamblers are as famous as Benter. He is well known for developing an algorithm for predicting winning horses in the 1980s. After this he worked with a team of card counters in Las Vegas. Some experts estimate that he made more than one billion dollars during his career. Benter met Edward Thorp, who taught him more effective methods for winning table games.