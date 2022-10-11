How To Update Graphics Driver in Windows 7 & Windows 10: A Quick Guide

Usually, problems with display occur when the graphics driver is outdated. The graphics driver software allows the operating system and its programs to efficiently utilize the graphics hardware. The driver manages the screen for text or images on websites and games. Without this display driver, your screen will turn black and start to flicker. As a result, the user will not be able to see or play any game on the screen. Keeping the graphics driver up-to-date make sure the system performs its best. However, the installation and updating process of the graphics drivers on computers is really complex. Here we are going to explain how to update graphics driver in windows in an easy and detailed method. But before that, let’s learn why updating the graphics driver is important:

As discussed earlier, the graphics driver is responsible for everything a user sees on screen. Without this, the images can’t be created properly. Since it is such a vital part of a computer, the whole system suffers whenever it faces a problem. Hence, updating the graphics driver in windows can improve your computer’s performance, unlock exciting new features, fix 100% disk usage, protect you against vulnerabilities that hackers process, and solve other bugs as well.

Better Performance- Modern games have editing software like Photoshop that can struggle with outdated software. If your computer has a hard time keeping up with it, don’t blame it on GPU. Sometimes the solution relies on updating your graphics driver. This will boost FPS in your games and ensure you get the most out of other modern games. Ultimately, it will improve the overall performance of your gaming computer.

Fix Issues & Bugs– Computers are complex, and the whole system can stop working if something goes wrong. Today’s high-resolution graphics work without suffering performance slowdowns. Unfortunately, outdated drivers don’t get along with these programs. They can cause stuttering and lags, random error messages, screen flickering, and crashes. You need to know how to update graphics drivers in windows while performing graphics-intensive tasks.

Increased reliability-The drivers are tested on servers for malware and reliability. When the updated version is testified, the process runs smoothly. The tools also have backup features that make it easy to go back to an earlier version.

Drivers for all other computers aren’t as big of a concern. But when most users don’t update these drivers for a long time, it can cause certain issues. The driver updates are crucial for security, software stability tweaks and impact the overall performance as well. Do not introduce potential instabilities, make sure you update the driver on regular basis.

The graphic driver can be updated manually or automatically using the driver updater utility. The manual part is time-consuming and requires patience with some technical knowledge. At the same time, the automatic one is easy, quick, and effective. Windows Update will not automatically find an update for the graphics driver; the user has to check for it regularly. You can try tools that help update all outdated drivers. With such a huge database, you must first take a complete backup of the old driver. Watch out for a tool that can accurately update all outdated drivers.

Updating Graphic Driver In Windows 7 With Windows Update

Use Windows Update for this. It is the built-in tool of Windows available by default on a computer.

The first step is to click on Start many and then on Control Panel.

Now select ‘System and Security to click on Windows Update.

Tap on Check for Updates and start checking the latest updates.

Track down graphics cards associated with the AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel Graphics.

Locate ‘Optional Updates’; if there are any, you must install them manually.

Updating Graphic Driver In Windows 7 With Windows Device Manager

When you have processed the window update, data is mentioned along. For example, if the graphics driver is not updated after 3 months, you can use Windows Device Manager.

Right-click on the desktop and click on ‘Properties.’

Now navigate towards ‘Device Manager’ to click on ‘Audio, Video and Game Controller’

Analyze the details and find the graphics card entry.

Double click on it and then locate the ‘Driver tab.’

Tap on ‘Update Driver’ and then pick the ‘Search automatically’ option.

Once you find the driver, click on the option ‘Have Disk’ and then on the option ‘Browse.’

Check new graphics and update the graphics card.

The process is successfully completed.

Updating Graphic Driver In Windows 10 With Windows Update

Go to ‘Start Menu and select Settings.

Click on ‘Windows Update & Security.

Check for the latest updates.

GPU driver will be installed automatically.

Updating Graphic Driver In Windows 10 With Windows Device Manager

Navigate towards the ‘Start menu and then type ‘Device Manager.

See the details related to the graphics card.

It can be either ‘Intel Graphics,’ ‘Standard VGA Controller,’ ‘AMD Radeon,’ or ‘VIDIA GeForce.’

Now right-click on the graphic car and click on options displayed in the separate ‘Driver’ tab.

Select ‘Update Driver.

If it doesn’t find the latest driver update, you have to repeat the first 3 steps and then click on ‘Browse my computer.

Download the driver from the official website

Tap on ‘Have Disk’ and then on ‘Browse.’

Click ‘Next’ to get the updated graphics drivers.

The process is successfully completed.

Conclusion

Now that you have reached the end note, you must have found the solution on how to update graphics driver in windows! As discussed above, updating drivers is crucial for the best visual experience and top performance of your computer. With these steps mentioned above, you can easily update the graphics driver all the time. Do you manually search, download, and install the drivers with multiple steps? Not Anymore! Many updates are available today that can take care of everything with a single click.