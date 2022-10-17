Learning to play blackjack

Blackjack is one of the more straightforward games that you can play when you go to a casino or if you choose to play at an online casino. The game is played between the player and the dealer. The aim is to win by getting the perfect score of 21 using only the first two cards that are dealt. In some casinos the game might be referred to as 21.

Getting a win

The player can win with the first two cards if the dealer does not have a 21 too. This perfect hand is called ‘blackjack’, hence the name of the game. The player can also win by simply scoring higher than the dealer, even if they do not achieve a 21 with their first two cards. The dealer could lose by selecting additional cards which make their score go over 21. The player should also take steps to make sure that they are not letting their hand go over 21.

Blackjack card values

Cards that have a face value of between 2 and 9 are worth the same number as on the card. The 10 and all picture cards have a value of 10. An Ace has the value of both 1 and 11 – depending upon the circumstances either of these can be applied.

While the casinos will use the standard 52 card deck, they may use multiple decks in the game, even if you play at an online casino. The more decks that are used, the higher the house edge is.

Playing a game

There are two different types of hands. The first type is ‘hard hands’, where the sum of the cards add up to a definite value. A ‘soft hand’ is where the Ace will have more than one value so the total value of the hand could vary.

When the cards are dealt both the player and the dealer get two each. The dealer will put their first card face up and the second will be face down. The player checks their cards. If they decide they need another card to help to get as close as possible to 21 without going over they can opt to ‘hit’. They will get one more card. This should definitely be used if the value of the hand is low. If the value is close to 21, such as two cards with a value of 10, then ‘stand’ is the best option.

There are a variety of strategies when playing blackjack and while you can study these, as long as you know the basics of the game and can use your judgment as to when to stand or hit, you will be able to have a little fun playing this game. Why not try playing a few demo games at an online casino before trying the game for real?