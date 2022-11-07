Alexandre Dumas’ ‘1001 Ghosts Presentation at the Rancho Camulos Museum

Rancho Camulos Museum will host an event on Sunday, October 30 from 1p.m to 4 p.m to showcase the 1850 Spanish translation of 1001 Ghosts by Alexandre Dumas. Docents at the museum will read passages from this rare book that initially belonged to Ignacio del Valle throughout the day in English. One of Dumas’ few intrusions into “fantasy fiction,” comprises the collection of short stories released in French in 1849, which includes tales of ghosts and a sailor who marries a mermaid.



What are some of the exhibits at the Rancho Camulos Museum?

The Rancho Camulos Museum is home to a variety of exhibits, including a replica of the original adobe ranch house, a blacksmith shop, a stagecoach, and a schoolhouse. The museum also features a collection of artifacts from the ranch’s history, as well as a library and research center.

From Sheep Ranch to National Historic Landmark: The Transformation of Rancho Camulos

Rancho Camulos was once a thriving sheep ranch in the 1800s. But over time, it has been transformed into a National Historic Landmark.



The ranch is located in Ventura County, California, and it covers about 5,000 acres. It was originally owned by Ygnacio del Valle, and it was later sold to Antonio Maria Lugo.



Lugo’s son, Pio Pico, was the last Mexican governor of California. He sold the ranch to Abel Stearns in 1853. Stearns then sold it to John Rains and his wife, María Merced Dominguez de Rains, in 1858.



The Rains family owned the ranch for nearly 100 years. During that time, they made many improvements to the property. They built a new adobe home, a chapel, and several outbuildings.



In 1953, the ranch was sold to the state of California. It was then turned into a state park. In 1970, it was designated as a National Historic Landmark.

The Rancho Camulos Museum: Preserving the Past for Future Generations

The Rancho Camulos Museum is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of the Rancho Camulos area. The museum houses a collection of artifacts, documents, and photographs that tell the story of the rancho and its people. The museum also offers a variety of educational programs and events that help to educate the public about the rancho’s history and culture.