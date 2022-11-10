Season 2022/23: who will win the Belgian championship

In a few weeks, the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. In connection with this event, there is a break in the European national championships. 15 rounds have been played in the Belgian Jupile League. It is already possible to say which of the favorites live up to expectations, and who failed the season. Today we will evaluate the most likely contenders for the championship title.

The most interesting is not from the top 5

Traditionally, in the fan community, matches of teams from the top 5 European Championships are of the greatest interest. The Belgian Jupile League, in terms of the intensity of the struggle, the dedication of the players and the unpredictability of the results, is not much inferior to the Premier League or La Liga. Yes, there are not so many stars here, but a large number of promising young players play. Also, the Jupilé League is not dominated by one team, as seen in Germany or France. It is true that Brugge have been the champions for the last three years, but this season their chances for the title are not at all obvious.

The main contenders for the championship in Belgium are:

Genk

Bruges

Antwerp

Standard

Genk

The football club Genk was created only in 1988, but has already managed to celebrate four championships and win the Belgian Cup five times. The last time Shakhtar became champions was in the 2018-2019 season. In the current championship in the first 15 matches, the team scored 40 points and is on the championship schedule. If the “miners” can withstand such a pace, then nothing will prevent them from winning the title again. Bookmakers estimate Genk’s chances of winning the championship with a coefficient of 1 to 4.5.

Bruges

The undisputed champion of the last three years now ranks third in the standings, 11 points behind the leader and having a game in hand. The team successfully performs in the Champions League, having already secured access to the playoff round. The whole question is whether Bruges will withstand the fight on two fronts. Attacking midfielder Charles de Quetelare left for Milan in the summer transfer window. Of the acquisitions, we note the purchase of Roman Yaremchuk from Benfica and defensive midfielder Rafael Nwadike from Midtjylland. Bookmakers believe that the “black and blue” can compete for the champion title this year as well: 1 to 6.

Antwerp

Great and old – this is what the Antwerp football team from the Belgian city of the same name is called. The club is really old – it was created back in 1880, but one can argue with the name “great”. The last time Antwerp became the champion of Belgium was in the 1956-1957 season. The successful start of “The Great Old” allowed us to talk about them. as a real contender for the title. Today the team is in second place in the standings, seven points behind the leader with a game in hand. The last three seasons the team finished in the top four, which makes it possible to talk about the stability of Antwerp. Bookmakers offer to bet on the championship “The Great Old” with a ratio of 1 to 7.5.

Standard

The main problem of the Reds is the unstable game. In one season they can fight for the championship, and in the second they barely get out of the relegation zone. Today, one of the most titled teams in Belgium (10 titles) is at the top of the standings and everything suggests that the Reds are going to fight for the championship. In the off-season, the club, first of all, thought about strengthening the defensive orders, although the most high-profile purchase is associated with the acquisition of a striker. In Besiktas, striker Jackson Muleka was bought for 3.35 million euros. Nevertheless, the chances for the Standard title, according to the bookmakers, remain not too high 1 to 15.