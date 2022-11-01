Want to know the most successful women in the cannabis industry

Everyone in the cannabis industry is willing to explore the latest trends and make a well-informed decision to excel in them. We Are Mary Jane: Women of Cannabis is the new exhibition that successfully opened on June 08 at the popular Museum. If you are a beginner the cannabis or an expert in the cannabis sector, then you can concentrate on the significant aspects of the New Amsterdam exhibition on women in the cannabis sector. You can research the latest news about women in the cannabis industry and discuss it with such specialists.

Popular twins in the cannabis industry

Twins Shiva and Shanti have a specialization in the cannabis industry. This cannabis exhibition is celebrated at the Hash Marihuana & Hemp Museum. You have to be very conscious of the resourcefulness, power, determination, and creativity of women in the cannabis sector. This exhibition successfully showcases different aspects of the feminine principle in the field of cannabis from the outdated Chinese goddess of hemp Ma Gu that is a hemp maiden to the Dutch hashish making namely Mila Jansen to the all-female team at the Whoopi and Maya for relief from the women’s menstrual discomfort. The team at Whoopi is known for its luxury cannabis products.

Simone Badoux is an exhibition curator and reached out to the famous Sensi Seeds for extra inspiration for women to include in the cannabis exhibition. The twin daughters have grown up in the complex cannabis sector.

They ran the popular Sensi Seeds booth at reliable cannabis exhibitions in the early years of their career life. This is the main reason why the famous strains Shiva Shanti and Shiva Shanti II are named in their honor. Shiva has successfully organized renowned awards namely the Cannabis Culture Awards. It is presented by the Hash Marihuana & Hemp Museum to everyone who has made an excellent contribution to cannabis acceptance in its every form.

Women excel in the cannabis industry

The role model to Shiva and Shanti is Whoopi Goldberg who has successfully launched a small range of first-class yet affordable cannabis products with Maya. These two women are working with a female herbalist namely Miley Cyrus. Miley Cyrus is very popular after her great show in Amsterdam. She was onstage with a meter-long joint. There is another personality in a weed leaf outfit dancing behind this famous woman. In the cannabis industry, the role models of Shanti and Shiva are Whoopi and Miley. However, they reveal that their good friends are their good role models.

Many women in the cannabis industry hold the maximum share of executive positions in the competitive cannabis sector when compared to other U.S. industries. This is because several valuable reasons like women have passion for the cannabis sector and know how to properly formulate a new-movement. Every woman in the cannabis industry in our time enjoys the highest possible freedom. They use and talk about cannabis. They can be out of the closet about cannabis.