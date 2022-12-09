Dustin Lynch to headline Boots in the Park

News release

Activated Events has announced a new lineup for Boots in the Park, scheduled March 4 in Santa Clarita, with headliner Dustin Lynch and special guests Chris Lane, Tyler Hubbard, Ingrid Andress, Chase Matthew and Joe Peters.

Lynch has archived eight No. 1 hits, four Top 5 albums, nine gold and platinum certified singles, and more than 3.3 billion global on-demand streams. Lynch’s fifth studio album, “Blue in the Sky,” the platinum six-week No. 1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (featuring MacKenzie Porter),” the nearly Top 15 neon-buzzed single “Party Mode,” and “Fish In The Sea.”

Lane continues to rise with 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three No. 1 hits – the platinum “Fix,” double platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and platinum “Big, Big Plans.”

Hubbard’s face and name are familiar to country fans and his voice is a staple on country music radio. With 19 No. 1 singles, numerous awards and sold-out tours, Hubbard is well-known as a performer and songwriter as one-half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, and now Hubbard is embarking on his solo career. Hubbard’s debut solo single, “5 Foot 9,” quickly moved inside the Top 50 on the streaming chart in its first four weeks of release and solidly moved into the Top 5 on radio.

This Boots in the Park festival is the first in the Santa Clarita Valley. Attendees can expect craft food and beverages, line dancing and art installations.

The full-day event is scheduled Saturday, March 4, at Santa Clarita Central Park. Tickets (general admission $59, VIP $149) are available at www.bootsinthepark.com.