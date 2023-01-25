City Council to discuss Old Orchard Park design contract

The Santa Clarita City Council is slated Tuesday night to discuss possible renovations to Old Orchard Park and the budget for the project.

“The city looks forward to getting the design updated to enhance and modernize Old Orchard Park,” said Carrie Lujan, communications division manager for the city of Santa Clarita. “This park is a popular area thanks to its size and wide range of amenities, and we look forward to adding even more offerings to the site.”

Old Orchard Park was built in 2015 and is located at 25023 Avenida Rotella.

The agenda item is in regards to the design contract of the park. The design contract includes the following: updating and finalizing design plans with enhanced play area features, modernization of building improvements, provisions for a public art installation, updates appropriate to current building codes and phasing plans for future integration of a stormwater infiltration system on the west side of the park.

The contract requires council approval, according to city policy. City officials say the park design needs to be updated to ensure the project will incorporate current building codes.

According to the City Council agenda for the Tuesday meeting, the following is recommended: “Award the design contract to Pacific Coast Land Design Inc., for the Old Orchard Park Design, Project P2020, in the amount of $279,824 and authorize a contingency in the amount of $20,176 for a total contract amount not to exceed $300,000.”

The $20,176 contingency is for any unanticipated design work associated outside of the defined scope of the work, according to Lujan.