College Brief: Maya St. John makes dean’s list at Maryville College

Maya St. John, a local student at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee, has made the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. 

Consideration for the dean’s list is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester. 

St. John, of Valencia, is a graduate of Bentonville High School. 

A private liberal arts college located in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, Maryville College has educated students for more than 200 years. Maryville College offers nearly 1,200 students from around the world both the beauty of a rural setting and the advantages of an urban center, as well as more than 60 majors, seven pre-professional programs and career preparation from their first day on campus to their last.  

