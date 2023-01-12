Deputies detain vehicle theft suspect at gunpoint

Deputies with the Palmdale and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's stations inspect a suspected stolen vehicle after detaining the suspect at gunpoint in Newhall on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 Trevor Morgan / The Signal
Deputies with the Palmdale and Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s stations detained a vehicle theft suspect at gunpoint on Thursday morning, before successfully detaining the man near the intersection of 5th Street and Main Street in Newhall.  

According to Kyle Steffes, a deputy from the Palmdale station at the scene, a work truck was stolen from a construction site near Palmdale Boulevard and 15th Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.. Steffes said the vehicle was able to be tracked and was located at 8 a.m. near 5th Street and Railroad Avenue. 

After the vehicle was located, a brief pursuit occurred before the suspect exited the vehicle near Main Street. The suspect was then held at gunpoint until deputies could detain him and there were no reported injuries.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

