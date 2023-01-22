Indecent exposure call occurs at children’s recreation center

Sheriff’s deputies investigated an indecent exposure call at a children’s recreation center in Valencia on Saturday at approximately 4:15 p.m., according to Deputy J. Pederson, watch deputy for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Pederson said the incident reportedly happened at Billy Beez, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

According to law enforcement radio traffic, a man had slid under a stall in the bathroom and exposed his genitals to an undescribed person. It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, if the suspected victim was a child or an adult.

The suspect was described as a white man approximately 40 years old, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, bald with a Mohawk hair style, and had a brace on his arm. He was last seen heading toward Magic Mountain Parkway along Valencia Boulevard and was said to have been driving in a silver Toyota Camry.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.