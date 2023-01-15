The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups

The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Sen Noodle House – Sen Street Curry

Sen Noodle House’s Sen Street curry consists of coconut milk curry broth, mixed greens, corn, bean sprouts, a hard-boiled egg and fried garlic. It is topped off with red onions, pickled cabbage, fried onion and crispy noodles. This soup is recommended with egg noodles, ramen and udon.

This soup is self-proclaimed as one of the eatery’s most popular dishes, and the reviews agree.

“Such good quality ramen,” wrote Hannah A. on Google reviews.

Sen Noodle House is located at 18350 Soledad Canyon Road, Unit A. Their hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, contact 661-523-7145.

Tortilla soup from La Cocina. Photo courtesy of Yelp.

La Cocina – Tortilla Soup

La Cocina’s tortilla soup is a texturally pleasing soup for anyone who enjoys, or even doesn’t, Mexican food.

“Food was excellent as usual,” writes Carrie Slackoff, who list her recommended dish as “tortilla soup” on Google Reviews.

Soup connoisseurs are able to try this dish at all three of their SCV locations: 28022 Seco Canyon Road (661-297-4546), 28076 Bouquet Canyon Road (661-513-0142) and 19915 Golden Valley Road (661-250-7141).

The Seco Canyon location’s hours are as follows:

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Bouquet Canyon location’s hours are as follows:

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Golden Valley location’s hours are as follows:

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The New England Clam chowder from California Fish Grill. Photo courtesy of Yelp.

California Fish Grill – New England Clam Chowder

No need to travel all the way to New England to satisfy your clam chowder craving as California Fish Grill offers the same chowder experience in Santa Clarita. California Fish Grill’s New England clam chowder consists of chowder with tender clams and heart potatoes, served with oyster crackers.

“Best clam chowder in Santa Clarita,” wrote Miguel Cruz on Google Reviews.

California Fish Grill is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd.

Their hours are as follows:

Sunday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, contact 661-291-1518.

Masa Ramen – Spicy Mabo Tofu Ramen

Masa Ramen’s spicy mabo tofu ramen consists of ginger, garlic, red chili pepper, ground beef, tofu and topped with mabo.

Mabo is a type of tofu that is marinated in a garlicky, spicy meat sauce. It is a Chinese dish, but also popular in Japan.

“This is the most delicious Japanese ramen restaurant in this town,” wrote Jessica Kim on Google Reviews.

Massa Ramen is located at 27051 Mcbean Parkway, Suite 101. They are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact 661-254-4229.

Lobster and shrimp bisque from Salt Creek Grille. Photo courtesy of Yelp.

Salt Creek Grille – Lobster & Shrimp Bisque

Salt Creek Grille’s lobster & shrimp bisque consists of fresh bay shrimp, lobster puree, herbs and spices.

“Always amazing food from the presentation to the taste and quality,” wrote Shannon Chavez on Google Reviews. “Shrimp & lobster bisque started off the night! … The service from the entire staff was welcoming, receptive and attentive!”

Salt Creek Grille is located at 24415 Town Center Drive, No. 115.

Their hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, contact 661-222-9999.

Olive Garden – Chicken & Gnocchi Soup

“I also had the gnocchi soup which was great!” wrote Thomas Cluff on Yelp.

Olive Garden’s chicken & gnocchi soup consists of roasted chicken, Italian dumplings and spinach.

Santa Clarita’s Olive Garden is located at 27003 McBean Parkway.

Their hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, contact 661-799-8161.