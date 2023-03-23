Barbara Oramas-Mulero | Manipulating the System to Their Advantage

As a proud Puerto Rican Latina resident of Canyon Country, I am outraged by the recent decision made by the city of Santa Clarita to create racially based voting districts primarily for the Latino community. This move is not only divisive and discriminatory but also a blatant attempt to manipulate and exploit our community for political gain.

It is unacceptable that in 2023, we are still facing such acts of segregation and discrimination, even from within our community. We must not allow ourselves to be divided and silenced in this way. As Latinos, we must stand together and fight against all forms of discrimination, whether they come from outside or within our community.

It is particularly shocking that this decision was made in response to a lawsuit filed by Michael Cruz, Sebastian Cazares, and their lawyer, who have shamelessly exploited the California Voting Rights Act for their own political and financial gain. They have made $370,000 (in attorney fees) from suing the city of Santa Clarita, and neither of them will even live in the newly created racially biased district. They have manipulated the system to their advantage, and we will not stand for it.

The creation of racially based voting districts undermines the principles of democracy and fairness, and it sets a dangerous precedent for future elections. Our communities should be represented based on our shared values and interests, not the color of our skin or our ethnic backgrounds.

I urge the city of Santa Clarita to reverse this decision immediately and create electoral districts that are representative of the entire community, not just one specific group. If we are legally required to create districts, then let us create them based on our communities, such as Canyon Country, Newhall, Saugus and Valencia, rather than on our racial or ethnic backgrounds.

We must come together as one community to fight against any form of discrimination and work toward a better future for all. This decision is not just an attack on the Latino community, but it is an insult to the intelligence and integrity of all Santa Clarita residents. We will not tolerate it, and we will fight against it until it is overturned.

Let us stand united in this fight against discrimination and inequality. We must not allow ourselves to be divided and exploited. Instead, we must come together and fight for a better future for all Santa Clarita residents, regardless of our race, ethnicity, or background.

Barbara Oramas-Mulero

Canyon Country