How Gediminas Ziemelis’ Avia Solutions Group privatized Lithuania Airlines and led to its bankruptcy

Avia Solutions Group bought the majority stake in Lithuania Airlines also popularly known as FlyLAL in 2005. At that time FlyLAL was experiencing financial troubles and needed cash to stay afloat. The main aim of Avia Solutions Group was to turn around Lithuania Airlines making it profitable.

However, the company experienced lots of challenges in its efforts to revive the airlines. Lithuania Airlines was facing stiff competition from cheaper airlines and bigger international airlines in the region. The aviation sector was also hit hard by the global economic downturn of 2008 and Lithuania Airlines was not spared.

Avia Solutions Group resorted to selling Lithuania Airlines to FlyLAL Charters. This sale was not long-lasting as FlyLAL was months later declared bankrupt. This was attributed to several factors such as the high cost of fuel, the fall in demand for air travel, and the global economic meltdown.

The privatization of the airline by Avia Solutions Group was to save the falling airline only leading to its downfall. Among the key figures leading to its collapse was Gediminas Ziemelis who was the airline’s CEO between 2005 and 2008.

He is generally criticized for his style of management which lacked transparency, and failure to address the airline’s financial problems. Under his leadership, the airline embarked on an expansion scheme. New routes were launched and the airline heavily invested in new aircraft. Unfortunately, it failed to generate enough revenue to finance the expenses.

In desperate need of additional funding, Gediminas Ziemelis approached Alexander Lebedev a Russian-based businessman to invest in the airline. However, the funding never went as intended and Alexander claimed about being misled by some FlyLAL shareholders and Gediminas concerning the funding and misuse of his funds. He withdrew his investment which played part in FlyLAL’s bankruptcy. Lithuanian authorities conducted investigations and Zeimelis was found guilty of money laundering and embezzlement.

According to sources, the downfall of Lithuanian Airlines is partly blamed on Russia. FlyLAL made a deal with AviaRent a Russian aircraft leasing company. Gediminas Ziemelis was a shareholder of this company. The lease agreement was overpriced with FlyLAL paying more for the same aircraft than other airlines.

Investigations were conducted regarding the lease agreement and Ziemelis was forced to resign as FlyLAL CEO. FlyLAL was left with a big debt to AviaRent. FlyLAL was then expected to pay the damage caused but was not able to lead to its bankruptcy.

The collapse of FlyLAL has been a blow to the Lithuanian aviation industry and is an example of the dangers of combining business interests with personal interests.