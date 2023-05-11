Mobile App User Onboarding (Importance and Tips)

Mobile apps have taken over the digital landscape, and businesses are striving to make their mark in this ever-evolving space. However, one of the biggest challenges that companies face is the onboarding process for their mobile app users.

A staggering 80% of individuals have uninstalled an app due to difficulty navigating and understanding its usage.

The impact of a failed onboarding process can be devastating for businesses, with lost revenue, decreased customer satisfaction, and decreased brand loyalty.

With the global mobile app market expected to reach $407.31 billion by 2026, it is more important than ever for businesses to have an effective onboarding process that keeps users engaged and interested.

In this article, we’ll explore the benefits of mobile app onboarding, provide best practices for creating a successful onboarding experience, and share real-life examples of businesses that have seen success through effective onboarding strategies.

Importance of Mobile App User Onboarding

The importance of mobile app onboarding cannot be overstated. Today customers are way smarter than you think.

Take the example of the fitness app Fitbit, which struggled with user retention until it implemented a more effective onboarding process. The company added a personalized welcome message, an interactive tutorial, and personalized fitness goals, leading to a 23% increase in app usage and a 15% increase in user retention.

Thus, one of the critical areas where businesses struggle is mobile app user onboarding, the process of guiding new users through the features and functionality of an app.

Best Practices For a Smooth Mobile App User Onboarding

The onboarding process for mobile app users is a crucial factor that can determine whether or not they will continue using the app. A smooth onboarding experience can increase user engagement and retention, while a cumbersome one can lead to high abandonment rates. Below are the four new best practices for smooth mobile app user onboarding.

1. Incorporate Video Tutorials

Video tutorials are a powerful tool for engaging users and providing them with a comprehensive understanding of an app’s features and functionality.

Video tutorials provide a visual and auditory learning experience, making it easier for users to understand how to use an app. They can be used to showcase the app’s most valuable features and provide tips and tricks for maximizing its usefulness.

One way to incorporate video tutorials is by embedding them directly into the onboarding process. Users can watch the tutorial as part of the sign-up process or after they have created an account. The tutorial should be concise and engaging, providing value to the user and encouraging them to continue using the app.

1. Simplify Sign-Up Process

The sign-up process is the first step in the user onboarding journey. It is essential to make it as simple and straightforward as possible. Many users abandon the app during sign-up if the process is too long or complicated.

Acquiring users and converting them into paying customers is often the most significant hurdle for many products.

However, Netflix has perfected this process through their one-month free trial that entices users to try the product without any commitment, ultimately leading to conversions. Their approach is seamless, and they offer a clear and concise sign-up process that outlines precisely what users can expect.

One way to simplify the sign-up process is by providing social login options, such as Facebook or Google. Social login allows users to sign up with their existing social media credentials, eliminating the need for a new username and password.

Another way to simplify the sign-up process is by using progressive profiling. Progressive profiling allows users to complete their profile information gradually, instead of all at once. This approach can reduce user fatigue and improve completion rates.

1. Utilize Push Notifications

Push notifications are an effective way to engage users and keep them coming back to the app. They provide timely and relevant information, reminding users of the app’s features and benefits.

According to Moengage, mobile app users who receive at least one push notification within the first 90 days of using the app demonstrate retention rates as high as 190%.

One way to utilize push notifications is by providing personalized messages based on the user’s behavior and preferences. The message should be relevant and timely, providing value to the user and encouraging them to engage with the app.

Another way to utilize push notifications is by using them to provide updates and reminders. For example, a fitness app could send a push notification reminding the user to log their daily activity or a shopping app could send a notification about a sale or promotion.

1. Provide Clear Value Proposition

The value proposition is the reason why a user should use the app. It should be clear and concise, highlighting the app's unique features and benefits.

Users who understand the value proposition are more likely to rate the app positively and recommend it to others.

Users who understand the value proposition are more likely to rate the app positively and recommend it to others.

One way to provide a clear value proposition is by using a short video or animation that explains the app’s features and benefits. The video should be engaging and informative, highlighting the app’s unique selling points.

Another way to provide a clear value proposition is by using personalized messaging. Personalized messaging can improve user engagement and retention by addressing the user’s specific needs and interests.

Conclusion

To succeed in the highly competitive app market, providing an excellent user onboarding experience is essential. It’s not just about introducing your app’s features but also about creating a seamless and personalized user journey that engages and retains users.

The best mobile app development company can help you achieve this by creating intuitive and user-friendly onboarding processes that align with your app’s goals.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that successful user onboarding is an ongoing process that requires continuous testing and improvement. By prioritizing user experience and providing a positive onboarding experience, you can set your app apart from the competition and build a loyal user base.