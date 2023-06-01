As Statewide Smoking Regulations Continue, Reports Note an Increase in Health and Financial Benefits 

https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1679001976059-4fecc161d882

California has seen one of the most significant smoking rate declines in American history, as the number of smokers decreased by almost 60% from 1988 to 2020. Currently, statistics from the Truth Initiative highlight that only 9% or approximately over two million Californian adults smoke. This is primarily due to the state government enacting multiple smoking regulations that significantly restricted smoking, from limiting cigarette retailers to reducing areas that allowed tobacco use.

This article takes a closer look at what these smoking regulations entail and how they’ve benefitted the state of California since they were passed.

Anti-smoking regulations in California

California is known as one of the states with the strictest anti-smoking policies. It was the first state to ban smoking in the workplace and indoor public spaces, covering locations such as restaurants, bars, and clubs. These regulations were fundamentally appointed to protect the health of the employees working in these establishments. Some communities have even extended these restrictions to outdoor areas such as public beaches and parks.

Part of the regulations includes limiting and discouraging the sales of cigarette products. California currently has the 13th-highest cigarette taxes nationwide, and tobacco availability has also been significantly reduced. Only a certain number of sellers are permitted to operate, as they must have a California Cigarette and Tobacco Products Retailer License to offer these products. These licenses can cost up to $265 and must be renewed annually. Regulations are still ongoing, with lawmakers continuing to pass anti-tobacco policies, and this can be seen in a Santa Clarita Valley Signal report where flavored tobacco products were starting to be banned in 2020.

Restrictions have also been placed on tobacco advertising and marketing efforts. In doing so, lawmakers aim to reduce the promotion of cigarettes and discourage the glamorization of tobacco products. Tobacco companies are prohibited from airing radio, television, and digital commercials. These policies also extend to storefront advertising: only 30% of a store’s glass windows or doors can feature tobacco-related advertisements. Any violators can be fined up to $1000 or be imprisoned for up to six months.

These strict policies have since caused California to be referred to as “America’s Non-Smoking Section.” However, research has shown that the state has successfully achieved its goals and that the efforts have been paying off.

The results of enacting these regulations

California also directs anti-smoking efforts toward individual residents by promoting tobacco cessation programs. The success rates of quitting attempts are notoriously low, with less than 10% managing to stop smoking annually. However, tobacco intervention programs can significantly increase these chances.

One way the state provides tobacco cessation assistance is by encouraging the use of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products. These smokeless alternatives deliver nicotine in controlled doses, which can address withdrawal symptoms and help smokers wean off cigarettes. To demonstrate, the VELO nicotine pouches on Prilla are available in several strengths, ranging from 2mg to 7mg. Heavy smokers can use the strongest dosage and work down to the lowest. These have the added benefit of being easy to use as they only have to be placed under the upper lip to release nicotine. For consumers who prefer a transdermal alternative, Habitrol nicotine patches, available on online retailers such as Walmart, are placed on the skin for an entire day to deliver nicotine. Though these patches have potent dosages reaching up to 21 mg, they must be used sparingly and only as part of an eight-week program.

Interventions such as these can be made even easier when prescribed. Kron 4 has reported on Santa Clara’s initiatives to assist residents in paying for costly prescription medications. The county launched a MedAssist program to support eligible individuals throughout their healthcare journey. The combination of treatment programs like these and the policies above has yielded significant healthcare savings for the state in the long run. An article from the University of California San Francisco shows that the state has saved $816 billion on healthcare costs. These impressive figures signify that the state will continue its efforts to maintain smoking regulations and protect residents from potential health risks brought on by smoking.