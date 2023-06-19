Instagram users have been long searching for the option to download content from the app. iPhone usually come with additional features but even if you post this you cannot download content. Well, there is good news for all iPhone users, now we have some ways which you can deploy to download any of your favourite Instagram videos. Do not simply scroll past your favourite videos on Instagram save them to your iPhone instantly using these below given methods.

How to download Instagram videos on iPhone using safari?

Safari is an iPhone browser which can operate websites that can be leveraged to download Instagram videos. These sites can enable you to download videos, including IGTV Videos to reels. You can download any type of video using the content link. They are known as Instagram video downloaders. You can browse Google for these downloader’s. iGram is one of the most suitable Instagram downloader on the web, you can choose it and follow these steps to download Instagram videos on your iPhone.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your iPhone. Next, play the video that you want to download.

Step 2: Once done tap on the three dots above the video. From the drop down list choose “copy link”. This link is the media URL of that video that that you can use in iGram to download the videos.

Step 3: Next open iGram, and in the input field paste this link.

Step 4: Tap “download” button

Step 5: This video will be saved to your “safari download” folder from where you can play and share it easily.

How to download Instagram videos on iPhone using third-party apps?

There are not only online software’s but also multiple apps that help you download Instagram videos on iPhone. Simply follow these steps to find the right app.

Step 1: Open App store on your iOS device. next search for “Instagram video downloader’s” you get a list of apps to choose from. To select the right app check the apps rating and reviews and also check the services offered by the app. some apps are free while others are paid.

Step 2: Once you have selected an app click on the “get” button to download it.

Step 3: Now open the Instagram app and search for the video you want to download. Click on the three dots over the video and select the “copy link” option.

Step 4: Open the Instagram downloader app and paste the link on the app.

Step 5: Next tap “download” this media will be saved to your iPhone’s gallery from where you can access it offline.

Now that you know the right methods to download any Instagram content, we have for you the best Instagram video downloader for iPhone that we personally recommend, this app is iGram. The app offers you tools to download Instagram videos, reels, stories, video posts, pictures, carousels etc from Instagram easily to your iPhone. It is a free to use app and works on both safari browsers and is available as a free app on app store.