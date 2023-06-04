Most People Don’t Know About These Strange Ruins In Southern California 

It is always strangely fascinating to see crumbling ruins from the past – whether of a single home, a shipwreck, or an entire civilization. The broken remnants of a place once full of life seem to hold secrets and stories that pique our curiosity. A collection of these strange ruins in Southern California is found at the edge of the Mojave Desert and does it ever have a story to tell.

Located along Pearblossom Highway in Antelope Valley are the ruins of what was once termed an “alternative future” for the city of Los Angeles.

Binksternet, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Llano Del Rio was established in 1914 by Job Harriman, who had previously run for office as mayor of Los Angeles and had become disillusioned with politics.

Christopher Cook/Google Local

Harriman had big aspirations in starting this socialist colony. He intended it to be an example that the rest of the country could follow, but the colony was short-lived.

Harriman purchased a monthly magazine, The Western Comrade, and put out ads for colonists to join the fledgling community. He appealed to families and individuals who wanted to leave the poverty found in the city and become part of a cooperative society.

The Western Comrade, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Harriman’s lofty goals for the colony were made known through The Western Comrade.

The settlement officially opened with just five families and a few pigs, horses, and a cow. It soon grew to over 100 colonists.

The Western Comrade, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Llano del Rio Company was a joint-stock company and new members were required to invest. They were paid to work in the form of stock shares and expenses such as lodging and food.

Just a few years after it opened, the bustling colony had over 1000 residents and was close to being completely self-sustained.

Craig Baker/Google Local

Couples and families lived in tents initially, but soon the settlement had a quarry, a mill, a post office, a dairy, a cannery, and a Montessori school. The community held weekly dances, music performances, and sporting events.

By mid-1917, adobe homes had begun to be built along with a dining hall, a hotel and a printing shop.

Steve Meier/Google Local

What had held promise of a utopian society did not take long to start crumbling. There were power struggles and disputes among those in charge, and though Llano del Rio was supposed to mean complete equality, it was not democratically run. World War I also affected the stability of the colony when many of its young men were drafted.

Todd Eifert/Google Local

Another threat to Llano was a lack of sufficient water. A permit to build a dam was denied and the problem only grew. Potential new members were not told the truth about the water crisis.

Richard Schave/Google Local

By the end of 1917, most of the colonists planned to move to Louisiana and what they called “New Llano.” The new colony was never as large or productive as the original settlement.

Craig Baker/Google Local

In 1918, California’s Llano del Rio filed for bankruptcy and the colony was abandoned. Ruins of the once vibrant “communitarian experiment” are all that remain.

Paul Joynes/Google Local

The story of Llano del Rio makes these deteriorating ruins even more fascinating, don’t you think? Did you know about this site? Have you been to see it? Share your experience with us in the comments. If you find these kinds of sites as interesting as we do, check out this article on SoCal ruins that will transport you to the past.

Address: 34°30’23.3″N 117°49’37.5″W, Llano, CA 93544