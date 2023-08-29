Stabbing altercation leads to arrest  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One suspect was arrested after an early-morning altercation on Monday ended in two people being transported to the hospital, according to reports from the scene and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Sgt. Nelson Rios, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Monday, a fight broke out at the Village Apartments, located at Silverado and Via Canon.  

One male in the altercation had lacerations on his face from a stabbing. He was transported to a local hospital.  

According to reports from the scene, the suspect was found lying on the grass. 

The suspect was arrested as a result of the altercation, but was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.  

The SCV Sheriff’s Station is handling the investigation.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS