Stabbing altercation leads to arrest  

One suspect was arrested after an early-morning altercation on Monday ended in two people being transported to the hospital, according to reports from the scene and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Nelson Rios, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Monday, a fight broke out at the Village Apartments, located at Silverado and Via Canon.

One male in the altercation had lacerations on his face from a stabbing. He was transported to a local hospital.

According to reports from the scene, the suspect was found lying on the grass.

The suspect was arrested as a result of the altercation, but was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station is handling the investigation.