Top Trending Fitness Apps You Should Have To Maintain Your Fitness 

There’s nothing better than being in shape, achieving the summer body that you’ve always dreamt of. Whether your motivation comes from celebrities or Goku San from Dragon Ball series, you must keep track of it so that you can see how far you’ve come in your journey.

That’s why we’re sharing a list of some of the best fitness apps that you should have by your side. These apps carry some amazing perks when it comes to tracking your progress and offering insights that you can use to progress further.

But before using these, you should ensure to sync them with your smart gadgets to get constant updates. And since you'll not be in your home all the time for accessing Wi-Fi, you should get a data connection so that you can remain updated.

Nike Training Club

The Nike Training Club or NTC is a sports-based app that will ensure you do it! It’s free to use and even comes with heart rate monitoring that makes it easier to calibrate your breathing during intense workouts.

What’s more, is that you get virtual guidance from Nike’s master trainers. The perk? The trainers will indulge in your requirements and goals, and create a fitness plan that would maximize the gains. Moreover, your fitness data can also be shared with the trainers so that they keep track of your progress as well as motivate you to push further.

In addition to this, you can easily begin with intense workouts or even choose customized recommendations based on your physique, which is quite amazing. But if you’re afraid because you’ve watched intense training videos, don’t be because with NTC you can easily maximize the results with minimal workouts.

It’s because these workouts are targeted to achieve fitness goals and not to stress the body of the athlete. However, you’re limited to accessing a single structured plan at a time. Therefore, plan your workout plans precisely.

FitOn

Another gem in the category is FitOn. With its intense training plans focusing on various elements including strength, cardio, high-intensity, and many more, you get an all-in-one fitness training package for sure.

In addition, the workouts designed have celebs such as Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, etc. which make the training quite exciting. Apart from this, it also has a leaderboard section where you can participate and excel in others in terms of fitness goals achieved.

You can also sync your smartwatch for tracking your heart rate and other fitness metrics. However, you’ll need to buy the premium version to access personalized meal plans and exclusive workouts.

But with the amount of perks that the app brings, we think paying such an amount is not a big deal.

Gymshark Training

Featuring training videos from athletes and trainers and offering a step-by-step breakdown of workouts, Gymshark Training is an excellent app to choose from. Although there aren’t any live classes, still, with the number of workout videos, you have your knowledge catalog full to begin with.

In addition, it features an extensive library of workouts that are crafted to maximize the results based on the requirements. From the number of reps to sets, it offers an idea of what each workout will help you achieve, which is why it’s quite good for those that are seeking targeted training.

Furthermore, it’s perfect for individual to group exercises. If you’re looking to extract the data for tracking your progress, you can easily do it by connecting it to the Apple Health app.

Adidas Training

The gems just keep coming up, don’t they? Well, Adidas Training is another one that you should definitely seek for the perfect fitness routine. With its integrated training that is available for individuals and groups, you can surely expect to have improvements with consistency.

As for the features, the app comes with customized workouts that can easily be personalized based on goals, current fitness levels, and the ability to participate in intense workouts. Apart from that, it features a training plan with FAQs that you can easily access to get answers to queries.

Moreover, you have a social community group that allows you to enjoy connections with like-minded people. Plus, it has an updated fitness blog that you can access to read about numerous topics including workout routines, training effectiveness, fitness levels, and much more.

Closing Thoughts

Well, the only thing you need now is to make up your mind about the fitness you want to achieve. With these apps, you can easily remain updated on your progress and even get community support and professional training from experts. So, put your game face on and get started!