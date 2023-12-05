What are the Lifestyle Benefits Offered by the IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card?

For avid travel enthusiasts, travel is more than a quick getaway from the rigours of daily life. It is an opportunity to embrace change, seek adventure, and enjoy meaningful experiences that last a lifetime. For the discerning traveller, the right credit card is a gateway to an elevated lifestyle.

IndusInd Bank introduces a host of travel and lifestyle benefits for frequent globetrotters with the Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card. Opening doors to a world of fascinating travels and unique experiences, this ultra-premium lifestyle credit card promises to redefine your travel experiences.

1. Power to Choose

Apply for this credit card online, and you have the option to pick your preferred airline loyalty programme partner – Qatar Airways Privilege Club or British Airways Executive Club. The IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card also allows you to choose your preferred international destination for maximum benefits.

2. Welcome Benefits

The IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card opens doors to world-class travel experiences with unique welcome benefits.

Welcome Benefits for Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Complimentary Gold membership tier with Qatar Airways Privilege Club

20,000 bonus Avios

Welcome Benefits for British Airways Executive Club

55,000 bonus Avios upon joining

3. Preferred International Destination Benefits

Travel to your preferred international destination and maximise your opportunity to collect Avios.

Earn 5 Avios on every INR 200 spent on POS transactions and 1 Avios on online transactions at your preferred international destination

Enjoy discounted foreign currency markup of 1.5%

4. Milestone Benefits

Earn up to 50,000 bonus Avios every year (25,000 after your first spend of INR 8,00,000 in a year, and the remaining 25,000 after your second spend of INR 8,00,000 in a year).

5. Renewal Benefits

Earn exciting renewal benefits with your preferred airline:

Renewal Benefits for Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Renewal of Gold membership

5000 bonus Avios

Renewal Benefits for British Airways Executive Club

10,000 bonus Avios

6. Travel Benefits

Meet-and-greet services: Enjoy two complimentary meet-and-greet services per year at leading international airports, including assistance for check-in, security, immigration and a host of other services for the primary cardholder or a travel companion.

Priority Pass Programme: Complimentary Priority Pass membership with 2 international lounge visits per quarter.

Lounge Access: Enjoy 2 complimentary visits per quarter to any of the participating domestic lounges.

Airline Benefits: Qatar Airways Privilege Club members enjoy 10% off for flight bookings made on www.qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app.

Travel Insurance:

o Personal air accident (international) insurance cover of up to INR 60 lakhs

o Travel insurance coverage for loss of baggage, delayed baggage, loss of passport, loss of ticket, and missed flight connection

o The Total Protect programme covers unauthorised transactions for an amount equal to the credit limit on your card.

o Insurance coverage for counterfeit fraud

7. Premium Concierge Services

Elderly Care Assist: Travel stress-free with end-to-end care services for elderly family members residing in India.

International Events: Get access to tickets for iconic sports, fashion, and music events.

Pre-trip Assistance: Get end-to-end assistance to plan your trip.

Flowers and Gift Delivery Assistance: Arrange for gifts for near and dear ones.

Hotel Referral and Reservation Assistance: Get premium concierge services for handling all travel reservations.

Dining Referral and Reservation Assistance: Enjoy the best dining experiences at premium locations around the world.

8. Freedom

Enjoy a 1% fuel surcharge waiver at any fuel station in the country.





Unlock Elevated Travel Experiences with IndusInd Bank’s Lifestyle Credit Card

Reimagine travel and embark on exciting international adventures with the IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card. Earn accelerated Avios on international transactions, and enjoy milestone benefits, dedicated concierge services, meet-and-greet services, lounge access, and international travel health insurance with this unique lifestyle credit card.

Visit the IndusInd Bank website to apply for this credit card online.