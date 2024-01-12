SCV reports 6 homicides in 2023 

The service area for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received reports of six criminal homicides in 2023, according to the data reported on the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s website.

Each death is part of an investigation by the LASD Homicide Bureau, an elite team of the department’s most experienced detectives, based out of Monterey Park.

The investigations can conclude in days and result in charges being presented with 24 to 48 hours in some cases, but many times the work takes months, and even years.

A look back at the SCV’s most serious crimes last year bears this out.

No. 1: Jan. 8

The first murder of 2023 took place in the unincorporated areas of L.A. County, and detectives believe the suspect was killed in a confrontation with deputies shortly after officials learned of the murder.

At around 1:15 a.m. Jan. 8, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies found Sheila Ashley murdered at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road.

Ashley was found stabbed to death. As deputies confronted her boyfriend, Alon Foster, he brandished a knife as they attempted to take him into custody, according to officials with the Homicide Bureau.

He was pronounced dead not far from where Ashley was found, about 11.5 miles up the canyon from Bouquet’s intersection with Vasquez Canyon Road, about six hours after deputies’ initial response.

No. 2: March 12

A 23-year-old man later identified as Eduardo Becceril was stabbed to death March 12 outside Dooly’s Liquor and Market on Railroad Avenue in Newhall.

In that case, deputies arrested Steven Castro on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident.

Homicide officials declined to comment on the status of their investigation this week other than to say it was active.

Questions about the case were referred to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

“The case was dismissed because the prosecution was unable to proceed due to a witness not appearing, and in reviewing the evidence it was determined that the case/charge could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to an email Tuesday from Venusse Dunn, spokeswoman for the DA’s office.

Castro was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online, which also indicated the case against Castro was dismissed in November under California Penal Code section 1382. The section mandates a criminal trial start within a certain amount of time after a defendant’s arraignment, normally 60 days for a felony case, unless the defendant waives that right.

Nos. 3 and 4: March 18

Two people were murdered less than a week after the incident at Dooly’s, not far away in a different part of Newhall. Brian Chevez, 25, and Cameron Stokes, 16, were shot and killed during broad daylight near the community pool at The Villages Apartment on March 18.

Two suspects were later charged in the Valle Del Oro murder that detectives believe also is connected to gang activity.

Anthony Ernesto Martinez Ortiz, 18, is facing two counts of murder and had an early disposition hearing Monday in his case. He’s due back in court next month. A juvenile, Steven Rosas, was charged as a juvenile in the murder. The DA’s office refused to release the charges facing Rosas but reported he had a Jan. 12 court date at the courthouse for juveniles in Sylmar.

No. 5: Nov. 1

In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, a 20-year-old was arrested after a fatal crash prosecutors charged as a second-degree murder, alleging the driver was on probation for a previous DUI charge at the time of the more recent collision.

California Highway Patrol officers arrested Raul Ramirez, 20, of Canyon Country, and the DA’s office ultimately charged Ramirez with second-degree murder in the death of Orlando Gomez Sales, 39, of Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who first responded to the fatal crash in Saugus at 3:37 a.m. the morning after Halloween found an open container of alcohol in the driver’s lap and another in the center console, according to a record of the investigation obtained by The Signal.

Ramirez is due back in court Feb. 23.

No. 6: Dec. 31

The SCV’s final murder of 2023 happened on the last day of the year in a golf course-adjacent residential neighborhood, where deputies found a man around 4:30 a.m. suffering gunshot wounds that ultimately proved fatal.

Deputies rendered medical assistance to Devin Marshall, 37, at the scene, prior to first responders taking him to the hospital. He ultimately succumbed to his wounds at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Detectives briefly detained one person in connection with their investigation, but they declined to share any information about that person’s identity.

Lt. Arturo Spencer of the Homicide Bureau confirmed Tuesday the murder is part of an active investigation, and no one has yet to be arrested.