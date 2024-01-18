Sun, Sand, and Savings: Crafting Your Ideal UAE Vacation with a Budget-Friendly Plan

The United Arab Emirates is known for its luxurious lifestyle, incredible skyscrapers and amazing travel experiences. But visiting this country doesn’t have to be too expensive. To optimize your budget as much as possible, you can opt for a coupe for rent in Dubai (or any other suitable car) to cut down on cab expenses and visit budget attractions or use any other effective saving options.

In this article, we will share some tricks on how to organize a perfect trip to the UAE with a limited financial budget.

Go on vacation during the off-season.

The best time to go to Dubai is during the off-peak season when the influx of tourists is minimal. The best time to go is from May to August and mid-September to October. At this time, you can find the most democratic rates for airfare, accommodation, and tickets to visit attractions. In addition, car rental companies in the off-season offer favorable rates. To go on a trip to the United Arab Emirates, book your tickets 5-6 months in advance. This way, you can snatch the lowest prices.

Rent a car

Traveling to the Arab Emirates implies constant travel to a variety of attractions. Public transport does not always allow getting where you need to go, and the cost of cabs will not optimize the vacation’s financial budget. The best option will be a car rental from a specialized company. Depending on the number of people with whom you are traveling and other requirements, you can choose the optimal model of car – a sports car for maximum speed or a comfortable and roomy SUV. There is a lot of choice.

Enjoy street food

Dubai is well known for its high-end restaurant cuisine, but that doesn’t mean more budget-friendly options exist. It’s worth enjoying the gastronomic street food offerings – most vendors offer tasty and affordable dishes. The most popular dishes are:

falafel;

shawarma;

manakish;

traditional Arabic sweets.

In addition, if you want to spend your budget on something other than food, you can buy food at food markets or in special vans, offering a wide range of dishes at quite an affordable price. You can also visit local eateries and small restaurants. Here, you can enjoy authentic Emirati cuisine as well as international dishes.

Explore the Abu Dhabi Heritage Village

If you want to experience UAE culture in the most economical way possible, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Village is worth visiting. Besides, if you decide to rent a car, getting there is no problem, and it will be much cheaper than hiring a cab. This village is a reconstruction of a traditional Emirati settlement. There is also a museum, workshops, and exhibitions of traditional crafts. Plus, the entrance is completely free. However, you can also observe how the craftsmen work. In addition, there are affordable souvenir shops and a small cafe where you can taste real Emirati coffee and snacks.

Camping in the Dubai desert

If you want adventure, you can hire a car and head to the Dubai desert. Here, you can enjoy the natural beauty of the Emirates. Camping in this place is relatively inexpensive, and you can also bring camping equipment or rent it. The desert offers many great places to camp.

Al Ain Day Trip

Al Ain is perfectly known as the “Garden City.” It can be called the hidden gem of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is home to many attractions and UNESCO heritage sites and boasts incredible natural beauty. To reach this oasis of more than 147,000 date palms, you only need to lease a car and put the location into your navigator. The area is also home to several museums that can be visited at a very affordable cost.

Visit Abu Dhabi’s incredible waterfront for free.

Abu Dhabi Corniche is an incredible waterfront that stretches along the city. It is a great attraction for tourists with a modest financial budget. From here, you can admire the Persian Gulf and enjoy the cityscape. And all this is completely free of charge.

Budget shopping in Dubai’s local markets

Many tourists go to Dubai for the sake of shopping. But here, it is optional to make expensive purchases. There are also many opportunities for travelers with a modest budget. It is best to go shopping at local bazaars and traditional frames. You can find almost everything there, from spices and textiles to jewelry and gold. If you are looking for affordable jewelry, the Gold Market is worth a visit. Also, in this situation, hiring a car is best to avoid accidentally losing your purchase on public transportation. The spice market offers a large assortment of spices you can take home.