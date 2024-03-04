Gunshot victim reported in Agua Dulce  

A shooting incident was reported on the 30100 block of Briggs Road in Agua Dulce on Monday.

Firefighters responded to a call on the 30100 block of Briggs Road in Agua Dulce at 12:32 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:24 p.m., said Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He could not confirm if the call was related to a gunshot victim but said the Fire Department did stage for law enforcement personnel.

The incident was handled by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and officials from that station were not immediately available for comment.