Investing in Turkey: Your Route to Citizenship and Beyond

Government authorities of many countries are now opting for citizenship by investment programs to attract foreign investment in their country.

This strategic move helps develop a country’s economy and also offers numerous benefits to investors.

Turkey, with its rapid development, has become one of the hotspots for obtaining citizenship through investment.

The country is known for its unique position bridging two continents, which opens many doors of opportunities in various fields.

If you are interested in investing in the country and want to gain citizenship, then the Turkish Citizenship by Investment program is the best option.

This article specifically discusses the Turkish Citizenship by Investment program in detail, stating its eligibility, application process, investment options, and more.

So, without further delay, let’s get started!

Why Invest in Turkey?

First, let’s understand why you should invest in Turkey.

In recent years, Turkey has been ranked one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The growing economy is leading to high returns on investment across various sectors.

You must be aware that Turkey acts as a bridge between Asia and Europe. This provides access to vast markets of both places and helps in smooth functioning of businesses. It also opens a plethora of opportunities for investors.

The country offers a wide range of investment opportunities in numerous sectors, such as textiles, real estate, manufacturing, etc.

In addition to the financial aspect, you will enjoy a high-quality lifestyle, lower cost of living, rich culture, natural beauty, well-developed healthcare facilities, good educational options, and more.

Overall, the country is an excellent place for investment. But before making the decision, you must thoroughly research all the risks involved.

The Turkish Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI)

The Turkish government adopted the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) to attract foreign investment. Foreign Investors can make the required investments to obtain citizenship in Turkey.

There are certain eligibility requirements you must fulfill to qualify for the program. You must also know that the program has numerous benefits. Below, detailed information is provided about the Turkish citizenship by investment program.

Eligibility Requirements

Learn about the eligibility criteria before applying for CBI.

The applicant must be 18 years of age or above

Must provide proof of clean criminal record

Must have evidence to prove that all investment funds are obtained legally

Should have valid health insurance

There shouldn’t be any history of illegal residence

Before applying, ensure you get a Turkish Tax ID number

Investment Options

Turkish citizenship program offers various investment options; however, the amount may vary according to your chosen option.

Real Estate Investment

This is the most preferred investment option to obtain Turkish citizenship. The minimum amount required to invest is USD 400,000.

The applicant must purchase property of this amount, and you are qualified to become a citizen of Turkey. It can be either land, apartment, or house.

You must hold the property for at least 3 years.

Fixed Capital Investment

Another option is to make a fixed capital investment. The minimum amount you need to invest is USD 500,000. The contribution should be made to a Turkish company after prior approval from the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology.

Other Investment Options

Besides the above two, there are a few other investment options for obtaining citizenship.

In a Turkish bank account, deposit USD 500,000 for a minimum period of 3 years.

Invest in government bonds. The minimum investment amount is USD 500,000, and the holding period is 3 years. It should be approved by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

Applicants can also invest in real estate fund shares or venture capital investment fund shares. The investment amount should be USD 500,000.

Creating jobs also helps in acquiring citizenship. Starting a business and creating jobs for 50 people in Turkey makes the applicant eligible.

Application Process

Have a look at the steps you need to follow to complete the application process and obtain citizenship.

The very first step is to choose an investment option. Think about your purpose and budget and select the investment that suits you the best.

To apply, you need to submit some documents. Learn about the required necessary documents and prepare them accordingly.

To navigate the application process smoothly without any mishaps, take guidance from an immigration consultancy. Global Residence Index is a preferred choice for consultation regarding immigration.

Turkish authorities will thoroughly review your application after your submission.

If they find your application fit, you and your dependents will be successfully granted Turkish citizenship.

Benefits of Turkish Citizenship

After becoming a citizen of Turkey, you can enjoy many benefits. Some of them are mentioned below.

You can travel to more than 100 countries and territories without visa requirement

You can generate income through your real estate investment

You have permanent residency to stay, work, live, and travel in the country without any restrictions

You will get so many business opportunities due to the strong economy of the country that will eventually lead to your personal growth and development

You will get access to high-quality education and healthcare facilities

Conclusion

Turkish Citizenship by Investment program is the perfect choice for gaining Turkish citizenship. Turkey is a beautiful country that is growing rapidly.

Thus, individuals enjoy a quality lifestyle and have enough opportunities for personal growth. Additionally, they also contribute to the country’s economy.

So, investors take advantage of the opportunity to acquire Turkish citizenship. Apply now!