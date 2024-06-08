Saugus school district, unions still at odds over salary increases 

The Saugus Union School District is still negotiating with its unions on new contracts, though no progress has been made as contracts are set to expire at the end of June.

According to Sue O’Brien, the newly elected vice president of the Saugus Teachers Association, the district has yet to provide a formal offer. She said at Tuesday’s governing board meeting that the union remains “steadfast in our pursuit of a fair deal” for the 400-plus teachers it represents.

“The success of these negotiations will not only impact the quality of their life but that of their families,” O’Brien said. “You must provide for our teachers so they can in turn provide for our students.”

Classified employees, or those who do not require a certificate, are also negotiating. Sylvia Arnone, vice president of California School Employees Association Chapter 112, said on Tuesday that the district’s offer last week of 1% salary increases was not received well by the union members.

The offer would have amounted to approximately $4.35 per week for campus supervisors and general education paraeducators, Arnone said.

During the meeting, board President Matt Watson said he spoke with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, on Tuesday after the state legislator issued a statement at a previous board meeting in support of the teachers.

It was the first time that Watson had seen a local legislator reach out to a school board in that manner in his 30 years working in education, Watson said.

“She knows that we are working on it and she fully understands the issues and I reiterated to her that up in Sacramento, any help that she’s able to provide will go a long way to make sure that we’re able to fairly compensate our teachers and our classified staff,” Watson said. “She assured me that her caucus and her budget team is working hard to defend educational spending in our state. Things are obviously still very murky and I understand that she’s got to make things a little bit close to the vest, but we’re all working to make sure that we can do our best for our kids.”

District staff presented a report on the estimated revenues and expenditures for the current school year on Tuesday, which showed that the district is expected to have a reserve of more than 10%. That reserve is set to increase slightly over the next two school years, according to Nick Heinlein, assistant superintendent of business services.

He did qualify that, though, by saying that if the expected cost-of-living adjustment for either of the next two years changes — those are currently projected to be 2.93% in 2025-26 and 3.08% in 2026-27 — in a negative way, the district would have to eat into those reserves. The COLA for the 2024-25 school year has already changed to 1.07% after it was initially projected last year to be triple that.

Both Arnone and O’Brien cited the high reserves — the state only mandates a 3% reserve — as reasons for raises to be given out, though Heinlein said those reserves are actually lower than the Financial Officers Association’s recommendation of two months’ worth of expenditures, of roughly 17%. He added that the state average for elementary districts was 25.55% in 2022-23.

“All in all, the consensus is you need to have enough money in order for your district … to be self-sufficient,” Heinlein said. “If we were to prepare multi-year projections, and we cannot meet that 3%, that’s when the board would have to certify that we’re qualified, so we cannot meet or we’re projected to not be able to meet our financial obligations. So then we will definitely have a fiscal recovery plan with the county office in order to make sure that we can at least meet that 3%. If we were there, and let’s say the COLA number came in lower, and then we do another interim report, and those reports show that now there’s really no way for us to satisfy our financial obligations, the district would then have to certify itself as negative. And when you’re negative, you will get a state administrator typically that will come in and be able to change the decision that you have made right because you have made the district basically insolvent.”

Board member Chris Trunkey clarified that some teachers and classified employees will receive stepping column salary increases, either through tenure or adding a master’s or doctorate degree.

Heinlein confirmed that there are employees who will see small increases for the coming school year.