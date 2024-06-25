Tobacco Cessation Efforts Emerge to Lower California’s Smoking Rates

The adverse effects of smoking on health and quality of life are well-documented through research, making smoking cessation one of the most significant public health priorities. For instance, a previous post entitled ‘Looking Out for Your Lungs’ encourages smokers to quit, considering the harmful chemicals found in tobacco can increase the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung infections, and breathing problems. Beyond lung health, quitting smoking can have immediate and long-term benefits on overall physiological functioning, from regulating the heart rate to increasing life expectancy.

However, tobacco use remains a prevalent health problem in California. While the state’s adult smoking prevalence of 9.7% is lower than the national average of 14%, a significant portion of the population is still exposed to the health risks of cigarette use and secondhand smoke. Fortunately, the following tobacco cessation efforts have emerged throughout the years, providing a chance to lower smoking rates in California and improve public health outcomes.

Smoke-free alternatives become increasingly accessible



To ease the transition from smoking to abstinence, many Californians can opt for smoke-free products designed to reduce nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Among these alternatives are oral nicotine pouches, which have only entered the US market in recent years but have already reported over 800 million unit sales in 2022. Part of nicotine pouches’ appeal is their accessibility, as exemplified by the pouch brand Juice Head being available in Circle K convenience store locations across the US, including California.



Moreover, the FDA-approved Juice Head pouches are available via online retail. But beyond accessibility, these pouches help smokers avoid worsening tobacco’s health effects through their Zero Tobacco Nicotine (ZTN) formulation, as opposed to containing tobacco-derived nicotine. Consumers can also choose from fruit-based flavors like blueberry lemon mint and peach pineapple mint, as well as strength options like 6mg and 12mg based on their nicotine tolerance levels.

Local governments provide cessation support



Besides accessing smoke-free alternatives like nicotine pouches through online and physical distribution channels, adult smokers in California can also seek tobacco cessation support from local governments. To start, residents can call the ​California Smokers’ Helpline (1-800-NO-BUTTS) for free one-on-one telephone counseling on how to quit smoking. These professional counseling services also cover self-help materials and referrals to local cessation programs.



Additionally, those enrolled in Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid health program, can access nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to complement behavioral support. Under Medi-Cal, smokers can try over-the-counter NRT products like Nicorette gums and lozenges and NicoDerm CQ patches to address withdrawal symptoms and improve cessation outcomes. Doctors can also prescribe drugs like Zyban (bupropion) and Chantix (varenicline), which are included in the Medi-Cal Contract Drug list, to effectively quit tobacco products and reduce the risk of smoking relapse.

Digital cessation interventions also emerge

As digital transformation takes over sectors, including healthcare, local health programs have also adopted technology to enhance cessation reach and outcomes. For example, Kick It California, a statewide phone-based tobacco cessation program, has partnered with digital marketing agency Mindgruve to develop the Kick It app.

Formerly known as NoButts and NoVape, the Kick It app provides smokers with comprehensive resources for quitting smoking and vaping. Such informative resources incorporate a dashboard that can be tailored to individual cessation journeys, graphics, and messages focused on positive reinforcement, as well as gamification elements to make behavioral changes more attainable and sustainable.

With a wide range of smoking cessation efforts available in California, smokers are more equipped to kick the habit and live healthier lives. Achieving the overall goal of reducing smoking prevalence and improving public health thus requires a concerted effort among smokers, governments, and health systems to expand access to and adoption of such evidence-based strategies.