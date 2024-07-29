Alejandro Irarragorri, looking to “generate memorable experiences” for fans in the U.S.

Irarragorri highlights the importance of Liga MX in the U.S. market to foster new rivalries, increase competition in North America and strengthen the sporting and cultural ties that unite both countries.

Alejandro Irarragorri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orlegi Sports, considers the U.S. market relevant for Mexican soccer, given the growing cultural and sporting ties between Mexico and the United States. “Not only do we share a 3,200 kilometer border, but also the passion of more than 40 million Mexican-Americans for Mexican soccer,” he said. In this regard, his company recently announced its intention to intensify its expansion and consolidation in the United States, where Orlegi USA has been operating since 2020. This decision, which is part of the 2024-2030 Strategic Plan, was adopted at the recently held Board of Directors meeting.

Irarragorri describes as “crucial” the step that Orlegi Sports‘ clubs have been taking in search of a closer approach to their fans in the United States. “Through the expansion of Orlegi Sports in the United States and the organization of friendly matches, as well as events of our Ganar Sirviendo foundation, we are collaborating with various organizations to strengthen the connection with the Mexican-American community. Our goal is to generate meaningful and memorable experiences for this group of fans, whose loyalty and support are vital to our teams.”

Alejandro Irarragorri’s commitment to the American market was explicitly manifested in 2020 with the creation of Orlegi USA, in order to develop the group’s global brands and services in a market of more than 40 million Mexican-Americans, as well as other groups of people passionate about soccer, mainly from the Mexican and Spanish leagues, which are growing as a result of the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the three North American countries.

Orlegi Sports also has a strong alliance with Univision, which has the television rights to its Mexican clubs in the United States. This alliance brings them even closer to that market and plays a crucial role in their expansion. It also maintains close relationships and collaborations with companies and organizations in the country.

The growth of soccer in the United States through MLS is an aspect that Alejandro Irarragorri emphasizes, since it provides the opportunity to “live and compete more closely with the fans of these three countries and strengthen the sporting and cultural ties that unite us.

GANAR SIRVIENDO: SOCIAL COMMITMENT THAT TRANSCENDS BORDERS

Irarragorri highlights the essential role of Ganar Sirviendo in this effort, working together with organizations such as Corazón Latino and United Way to support Mexican-American communities. These partnerships allow Orlegi Sports to implement projects that promote sports, education and community development.

“We are committed to contributing to the well-being of our communities by offering programs that encompass areas of social inclusion, education and wellness. These collaborations allow us to have a positive and tangible impact on the lives of many Mexican-Americans,” explains Irarragorri.

In addition, just as in Liga MX away games, the teams also have get-togethers with members of civil associations in the United States, where they can share experiences and promote inclusion. “These encounters not only bring players and fans closer together, but also strengthen community ties and promote values of respect and coexistence,” said Alejandro Irarragorri.

ALEJANDRO IRARRAGORRI: INSPIRING EXPANSION

In this context, Irarragorri places value on the participation of Mexican clubs in the Leagues Cup, this official tournament in which, in addition to increasing Liga MX’s presence in the United States, promotes cultural and sporting exchange between the two nations. “We are committed to offering events and activities that reflect our culture and passion for soccer, creating a platform where fans can enjoy and feel closer to their favorite teams.”

Irarragorri emphasizes that the organization’s goal is to transform the dynamics of sports and entertainment, driving the creation of new opportunities for players, coaches and fans throughout the region. “Orlegi Sports seeks to offer a high-quality sports spectacle that goes beyond the borders of Mexico, becoming a benchmark for entertainment that inspires and promotes positive values.”

“It is fundamental for us to understand and respond to the needs and expectations of our fans in the United States. Through our actions and ongoing commitment, we seek to strengthen our relationship with them and offer them experiences that reflect their passion and love for soccer,” concludes Irarragorri.