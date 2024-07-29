How to Create Captivating Content that Gets Real TikTok Views 

TikTok has quickly risen to its current position as the king of short videos. Many content creators have taken their productions to TikTok because of the user-friendly editing platform it provides along with the mass reach offered.

TikTok is famous with creators because of its friendly policies as well, such as enlistment to the Creators’ Rewards program that pays out $0.02 per 1000 views in most cases. Users of the app spend an average of 90 minutes daily and hundreds of millions of videos are played every day.

So, what do you need to succeed on the platform? Well, among a host of other things, you need good content! Content is king; it either sets you apart from others or puts you in the same boat as millions of failed creators.

Making good content is a challenge for many people but we are here to give you tips on how to create captivating content that ends up with real views on the platform. So buckle up!

Identify your audience

You have identified the niche you want to serve and are ready to whip out content to serve the purpose. But as our elders used to teach us, plan well before executing and once you have begun execution, stick by your plan.

The first step in planning your journey is to identify who you want to make the content for. Knowing who you want to serve can serve as a pillar for the kind of content that you make.

People have different needs and you can hardly strike a one-size-fits-all strategy when it comes to social media. This is primarily due to the vast number of options that users have in terms of the content they can choose to see.

This is where we step in and provide you with TikTok views and other engagement metrics that help you establish yourself in front of the algorithm and the audience as well! So, get in touch now and boost your TikTok profile to the ranks of success.

The content that you make for teenagers and adults needs to be different. Other factors like their location, interests, and preferences need to be accounted for as well so that your videos can grab their attention and retain interest.

Create a content plan

A content plan serves as a navigation software for your TikTok campaign. There are several ways to go around a content plan, but the main essence of it is to identify the type of content that you want to do, the theme of the content, and the format you want to pursue.

Besides allowing you to have a strategic focus on your goals and the holistic aim in terms of the viewer’s attention, a content plan ensures you stay consistent with your vision.

A good content plan consists of decisions like whether you want to stick with a humorous tone, which can be a great way of capturing user attention, or use sober and informative videos. Remember that success depends on your audience preferences, which we covered in the point above.

Use high-quality visuals

Media content on the internet is expected to be high quality. Using subpar graphics or inadequate framing can be a huge turn-off for users and you can be sure that other creators won’t leave the margin for bad visuals in their videos.

A good way of having high visuals is to use a modern smartphone (yep, you don’t need to have super expensive equipment) and know the right formatting for a TikTok video, i.e. portrait framing. Framing is important as videos are seen on smartphones and users usually scroll through different videos. As for the recording part, know that a flagship model that has optical image stabilization can be a great tool but a mid-range phone coupled with a gimbal can work too.

TikTok suggests creators make videos with at least FHD resolutions (1080p) so that users get clear, crisp imagery and a good overall viewing experience.

Keep track of trends

Trends can be crucial to the success of your TikTok campaign. Trends are known to be featured more on the “For You” page of TikTok so they can be a great way of reaching new users organically.

Trends include certain dance challenges or formats like before and after videos. Sticking to trends can help keep your page relevant to the ever-changing dimensions of TikTok and keep your users engaged with your content.

Besides, trends are a great way of refining your content plan since you can observe what kind of content people want and hence should be a part of your content plan.

1. Use viral sounds

Viral sounds are a staple of TikTok and are most often used in dance challenge videos. Users often view videos that have particular viral sounds and end up with more videos having the viral sound on their “for you “page, so you need to use viral sounds in your videos so you can get a higher reach for your videos.

2. Leverage hashtags

Hashtags are used in all social media platforms to index similar content. Hashtags can be a great way of reaching out to users who want to see videos in your niche. Not only do hashtags help the algorithm understand what your video is about, but they also help users search for videos like yours.

Relevant hashtags, viral sounds, and trends can be discovered using TikTok Creative Center, so see what people are discussing and adopt what you can.

3. Create a series

Storytelling is a great form of content that hooks users and its effects are amplified when it is a part of a series. For example, videos with a Minecraft overlay narrating stories from Reddit are the current go-to method of many creators for capturing user attention.

Series often leads to heightened interest from users since people feel like they are a part of the story themselves. Each part of a series needs to have a suspenseful ending so that viewers anticipate the next episode.

Videos that are part of a series also end up being watched in full, something that is highly appreciated by the algorithm and leads to your videos being placed on the “For You” page of users.

4. Add subtitles to your videos

Many users watch videos with their volumes turned down or completely off so subtitles are a great way of letting users know what is being said. Additionally, subtitles can also help make your videos accessible for hearing-impaired individuals.

Many AI transcription tools can be used to generate subtitles for your videos so don’t worry, this will not take up much of your time!

5. Be original and authentic

TikTok is built around original, authentic content. Creators who have content that is too polished mostly end up being ignored by users as they are looking for relatable content.

Retaining originality and authenticity revolves around keeping things straightforward and staying true to the voice that you chose in your content plan. Don’t jump on the bandwagon of trends if they aren’t relevant to your page.

Conclusion

If you have all the right ingredients for good content, you need the right promotion tools to be able to make it on TikTok. While organic growth is the ultimate dream of most creators, it can be costly and time-consuming.