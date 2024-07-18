Intraday trading, also known as day trading, refers to buying and selling financial instruments listed on the stock exchange within the same day. It includes options, stocks, commodities, futures, or currencies.

The main objective of intraday trading is to make a profit from short-term price fluctuations or market volatility. In recent years, traders have shown immense interest in intraday trading due to its capability to let you make a good amount of money within a day. However, one question still arises: is intraday trading successful?

Is Intraday Trading Successful?

Yes, it is. Intraday trading allows you to make profits but is also associated with higher risk due to market volatility. Hence, you will require patience, detailed market research, and expert guidance to ace your trades.

To trade successfully in intraday trading, you must develop a strategic plan using real-time market data, charting software, and a robust analytical system. It will help you to identify the best intraday stocks.

While executing intraday trades, you must follow a rule of thumb, according to which you should not risk more than a certain percentage, say 2%, of your trading capital on a single trade. Simply put, you must only invest based on your risk tolerance level.

When you start trading strategically instead of relying upon so-called market tips or rumors, intraday trading automatically succeeds.

Why is Intraday Trading Successful?

Intraday trading is successful, and it has several legitimate reasons behind it to justify it. We’ve mentioned them below.

1. Leverage

Many trading app offer leverage. Leverage allows intraday traders to undertake higher positions in the market using a small capital. Brokers offer 4X to 10X leverage based on the existing shareholding and available cash in the demat account. Leverage helps traders to trade a higher position with limited funds.

2. Eliminate Overnight Risk

In intraday trading, traders must close all the positions within trading hours of the same working day and not hold the positions overnight. If they don’t close the position, the market automatically squares off those positions.

Traders have no open positions and it eliminates the overnight risk due to any negative geopolitical or environmental news.

3. Allow Short Selling

Intraday trading offers short selling that allows traders to sell the securities first (often without owning it) and buy it back later within the same trading day.

It can be used to hedge your positions within unfavorable market conditions or benefit from a falling market.

4. Potential for Competitive Returns

Intraday trading entails the potential to generate attractive returns within a very short duration compared to any other strategy.

It allows traders to take multiple trades within a single day and compounds their overall profit. Plus, traders can even utilize short-selling methods to earn profits even in adverse market conditions.

Tips to Make Your Intraday Trading Successful

To succeed in intraday trading, you can follow several tips mentioned below.

Choose Liquid Shares: Trading in liquid shares allows you to easily and quickly enter and exit positions without facing any significant price slippage.

Use Credible Strategies: To be successful in intraday, you should use credible trading strategies. It includes opening range breakout (ORB) to determine resistance and support levels, relative strength index (RSI) to identify overbought and oversold conditions, and a lot more.

Focus on Risk Management: You should use risk management techniques in intraday trading, especially when leveraging the positions to gain higher returns. You can potentially use stop-loss or hedge the positions against adverse market conditions.

Conclusion

Intraday trading can be successful. However, it requires a combination of financial knowledge, trading skills, and psychological understanding among potential traders. You must implement effective strategies to make successful intraday trades.