Pilgrimage and Faith: preparing for the Jubilee 2025 

Millions of pilgrims are expected to make the trip to Rome in 2025. Every one of them hopes to watch and be part of the many ceremonies and rituals that mark this historic occasion.

The Catholic Church holds a jubilee celebration every 25 years. It’s an opportunity to reconnect with God and others who share your faith. Perhaps more importantly, it’s also a time for forgiveness and, in keeping with the 2025 theme, hope. Pope Francis hopes that all members of the Catholic church will find personal spiritual renewal, a deeper connection with their faith and that the event will inspire hope. It’s certainly needed with the dark days the world is currently facing.

For many, being part of this means taking a pilgrimage, ideally to one of the Holy Doors in Rome, although there are others across the globe. Passing through the Holy Door is a symbolic reminder of Christ and how he can save anyone. With so many people undertaking the pilgrimage, you need to be prepared physically and mentally.

Getting Your Supplies Together

A pilgrimage today can be easier than in the past. It’s possible to fly to Rome and walk the last part of the pilgrim’s trail. That means you can travel relatively light. However, when preparing for a pilgrimage like the Jubilee 2025, you can’t go without some accessories and gadgets specifically dedicated to the Jubilee. On Holyart, you can find many items, including the pilgrim’s backpack, which will allow you to make the most of this experience.

The backpack is the simplest way to carry the essentials you’ll need for your pilgrimage.

Bible

Your bible is an essential part of your trip. You can read from it as needed and it will help to inspire you. It’s also a great way to connect with others and remind yourself of the journey others have made in the past. Having the scriptures in your backpack also means you can read them whenever you want while on your pilgrimage.

Camera

Modern smartphones come equipped with cameras and, for many people, this is enough. However, a dedicated camera still has its advantages. It’s worth considering packing it for the trip. After all, this is the trip of a lifetime.

Personal hygiene

It doesn’t matter whether you’re travelling by plane or by foot, there is no excuse for not maintaining basic hygiene. Add a few essentials to your backpack and you can arrive anywhere looking and feeling clean and fresh.

Food & water

If you’ve decided to join the queue of people passing through the Holy Door then make sure you have some water and snacks in your backpack. You don’t know how long you’ll be in the queue and a little substance is always a good idea.

Documentation

When travelling anywhere you should always carry your ID with you. Alongside this, you may have medical and travel insurance documentation. Put it all in one folder and keep it safe in your backpack. Then, you know it’s always with you.

Clothing

Finally, if you’re undertaking a pilgrimage you’re going to need additional clothing. Even if you’re planning on completing the walk to the Holy Door in a day, you should still carry additional layers and spare items. It will help protect you from the elements and ensure you arrive looking clean, allowing your mind to focus on what matters.

Mental Preparation

The Catholic Jubilee is a very special occasion. A carefully packed backpack will give you all the physical supplies you need to make the journey easier and safer.

However, you also need to prepare your mind. That means, focusing on why you have chosen to do the pilgrimage and what the significance of the Holy Door is for you. The 2025 Jubilee is an opportunity to proclaim your faith, or even to rediscover it. There is also a focus on hope, something that is much needed in the world today. When preparing your mind for the physical and emotional part of this journey it can help to develop a prayer routine which will allow you to clarify your mind and eliminate stress. Then, you’ll be ready for your Jubilee.