The power of a strong visual brand identity and the key steps to create it 

Visual identity is at the core of human interactions, comprising the features that come to our minds when thinking of family, friends, favourite celebrities, and so on. It consists of all the recognizable and most memorable characteristics that differentiate people from one another.

Your business also has a visual identity, ensuring people remember your brand when it matters the most. Think of it like your brand’s DNA, which helps you stand out from competitors and make your services or products the go-to option for customers. Simply put, the visual identity of a business comprises all the elements used to represent your organisation, including its logo, web design, colour scheme, icons, and so on – in short, your brand’s aesthetic representation.

It’s worth noting that visual identity is not the same as brand identity; while the former refers mainly to your brand’s external appearance, the latter goes beyond visuals, and it’s an expression of your brand’s interior, comprising everything from your brand’s tone and story to its mission statement and value proposition, among other things. Your brand’s visual identity will represent you whenever you interact with your customers, whether through your website, business cards, packaging, or advertising. You can use it even in office design by showcasing your business mission in an appealing way.

Why does your business need a strong visual identity?

Your visual identity can determine two courses of action from customers: it can either make them feel connected to your brand or make them wary of your services or products’ quality. To build awareness and credibility – and a strong relationship with your customers- you must make your visual identity as compelling as possible. Why is this important? Well, it’s simple: first of all, first impressions matter when it comes to a business, and a poor visual identity will only make them believe that you aren’t thinking about the external appearance of your business. Hence, they will be unlikely to buy from you.

Secondly, visuals speak to people more than any other type of content, allowing them to retain information better. And the third and perhaps the most important reason you should focus on creating a robust visual identity is that the demand for visual content is increasing in the marketing world, and you will get lost in the sea of competitors if you just ignore it.

What are the steps you should take to achieve a compelling visual identity?

Get clear on your brand’s strategy

You can’t create an effective visual identity unless you first take the time to reflect on what your brand stands for, your goals, and your target audience. You need a brand strategy which comprises everything from your brand’s vision and values to its story, tone, voice and even payment options. You should try to figure out what payment means your audience prefer and suppose they are Millennials and Gen-Zers, you should consider integrating crypto payments. Before picking the cryptocurrencies you accept for digital payments, check a btc prediction because Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency and a prediction will help you understand where it’s heading and if it aligns with your business goals.

One of the most important things when defining your brand’s strategy is to understand your audience’s needs, desires, and challenges. Remember, your customers are at the core of your brand, and it’s essential to consider them to ensure your visual assets resonate with them.

Carefully select the visual elements for your brand

Once you’ve developed your brand strategy, you can start working on your brand visual identity. Several elements are included in visual identity, such as typography, logo, imagery, shapes, icons, patterns, and colour palette. All of them should align with the personality of your brand, so you need to put some thought into choosing them. Let’s say your brand is fun and playful. In such a case, it makes sense to select rounded fonts, bright shades, and cartoonish illustrations.

On the other hand, for a more sophisticated brand, serif fonts, combined with muted colours and realistic photos, would be a better choice of visual elements. Since your visual identity must align with your brand’s mission and values, make sure that the elements you choose can create cohesion and help you establish a connection with your customers.

Consider basic design principles

You should use basic design principles to achieve a coherent and balanced visual identity. Following these rules will help you create harmony between the visual elements, ensuring you can develop a powerful brand visual identity that attracts customers.

Here are the design fundamentals you must keep in mind:

Contrast, used to create emphasis;

Repetition, used to evoke unity;

Hierarchy, used to raise interest to certain elements;

Balance, used to group weighted elements.

All these principles should be considered to achieve a visual identity that can be memorable for customers.

Establish a style guide to ensure consistency

To ensure consistency in using visual elements, you need a style guide. This document outlines the rules for the colour palettes, icons, typography, and so on while also giving instructions for different applications of your brand’s visual identity, like social media, web design, and merchandising.

As a brand, consistency is one of the most important aspects you need in your marketing strategy, ensuring you will generate reliable results and helping customers recognize you more easily. A style guide allows you to avoid confusion across different channels, but make sure that it’s accessible to all team members to keep things smooth.

See if your visual identity works

Here’s the thing: your job isn’t done once you create your brand’s visual identity. This is a long commitment, as you have to figure out if what you created works, and if it doesn’t, make the necessary adjustments. So, ask for feedback from your team, audience, and stakeholders, and determine whether your visual identity makes them feel connected to your brand. Does it make them feel something? If so, you’re probably doing the right thing.

Also, it’s wise to stay up-to-date with the trends in the market, as this will help you adjust your visual identity based on the changes. The market is always evolving, and you must be prepared to adapt if you want your brand to be relevant and engaging.

The bottom line

How you tell your story to your audience is very important because the wrong impression can affect your credibility more than you may think. So, if you want to boost your reach and communicate your values and mission effectively, use the tips above to build a visual identity that lures customers in.