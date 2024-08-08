8 Best Smart Electric Toothbrushes of 2024 – Tested & Approved 

There’s a thing we all do every day but don’t often think about – brushing your teeth. Sure, it’s not the most exciting part of your daily routine, but what if it could be a little more fun and a lot more effective? Enter the world of smart electric toothbrushes.

These gadgets like Laifen Wave are designed to not only give you a superior clean but also track your brushing habits and give you real-time feedback. We’ve tested and approved the best smart electric toothbrushes of 2024, so you can easily find the one that suits you best.

How to Choose a Good Smart Electric Toothbrush

Choosing the perfect smart electric toothbrush can feel like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. Here’s a quick guide to help you out:

Cleaning Technology: Go for sonic or oscillating brushes – they’re known to be great at removing plaque.

Smart Features: Look for toothbrushes with app connectivity, real-time feedback, and customizable brushing modes. It’s like having a personal dentist at home!

Battery Life and Charging: You’ll want a toothbrush that lasts long and charges quickly.

Design and Comfort: Make sure it’s comfortable to hold and easy to use.

Cost of Replacement Heads: Check the price and availability of replacement brush heads.

1. Laifen Wave Smart Electric Toothbrush

The Laifen Wave is a powerhouse in the smart electric toothbrush world. It combines innovative technology with user-friendly features, making it a top choice for anyone looking to up their oral hygiene game.

It offers a seamless brushing experience with its advanced sonic technology and gives you a deep clean every time. The smart app integration provides real-time feedback and personalized brushing tips, which is perfect for those who want to improve their brushing habits. Its three main types of replacement heads are fabulous to choose from because of its quality and long-lasting materials.

Pros:

Advanced sonic cleaning technology

Real-time feedback via the app

Multiple brushing modes

Long battery life

Sleek, ergonomic design

Cons:

Limited color options

2. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart is a premium toothbrush that combines style with substance. Its smart features and powerful cleaning action make it a favorite among dental care enthusiasts.

With multiple brushing modes and smart sensors, this toothbrush not only cleans effectively but also ensures you’re brushing correctly. The app provides detailed insights into your brushing habits, making it easier to improve your technique.

Pros:

Comprehensive app integration

Powerful sonic technology

Stylish design

Multiple brushing modes

Smart sensors for better brushing

Cons:

High price point

Heavier than other models

3. Oral-B Genius X

The Oral-B Genius X brings artificial intelligence to your bathroom. This toothbrush uses AI to learn your brushing style and provide personalized feedback.

It is all about smart brushing. The AI-powered app guides you through your brushing session, ensuring you cover all areas effectively. It’s like having a personal dental coach!

Pros:

AI-powered feedback

Multiple brushing modes

Pressure sensor to protect gums

Long battery life

Travel case included

Cons:

Can be pricey

App setup can be confusing

4. Colgate Hum

The Colgate Hum is an excellent option for those who want a smart toothbrush without breaking the bank. It offers smart features at a more affordable price point.

The Hum by Colgate provides a great balance of smart features and affordability. The app tracks your brushing habits and offers tips for improvement, making it a solid choice for budget-conscious users.

Pros:

Affordable

App provides helpful feedback

Lightweight and easy to use

Multiple brushing modes

Good battery life

Cons:

Fewer features than premium models

App can be basic

5. Fairywill Pro

Fairywill Pro offers a fantastic combination of quality and affordability. It’s packed with features that are usually found in higher-end models.

This toothbrush delivers a powerful clean with its advanced sonic technology. The app connectivity adds a smart touch, helping you track your brushing habits and improve over time.

Pros:

Affordable price

Powerful sonic technology

Multiple brushing modes

Lightweight design

Long battery life

Cons:

App can be glitchy

Replacement heads may be hard to find

6. Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush

Quip’s Smart Electric Toothbrush brings simplicity and elegance to the world of smart toothbrushes. It focuses on providing essential features without overwhelming the user.

It is designed with simplicity in mind. The app tracks your brushing habits and offers gentle reminders, making it a great choice for those who want a straightforward smart toothbrush.

Pros:

Sleek, minimalist design

Easy to use

Affordable

Lightweight

App provides useful reminders

Cons:

Limited smart features

Basic app functionality

7. Burst Sonic Toothbrush

The Burst Sonic Toothbrush is known for its powerful cleaning capabilities and stylish design. It’s a favorite among influencers and dental professionals alike.

Burst Sonic delivers a powerful clean with its advanced sonic technology. The charcoal bristles add an extra layer of effectiveness, ensuring your teeth feel fresh and clean.

Pros:

Powerful sonic technology

Stylish design

Charcoal bristles for extra cleaning power

Long battery life

Affordable replacement heads

Cons:

App features are limited

Heavier than some other models

8. Oclean X Pro Elite

The Oclean X Pro Elite is a tech lover’s dream. It offers a range of smart features, including a color touch screen, to enhance your brushing experience.

This product stands out with its color touch screen and smart features. It provides detailed feedback on your brushing habits, helping you improve your oral hygiene over time.

Pros:

Color touch screen

Advanced smart features

Powerful cleaning action

Long battery life

Quiet operation

Cons:

Expensive

Touch screen can be sensitive

Wrap Up

Finding the perfect smart electric toothbrush can really up your oral hygiene game. From advanced cleaning technology to smart features that offer real-time feedback and personalized tips, these brushes are designed to make your daily routine more effective and even a bit enjoyable. So go ahead, upgrade your brushing routine, and smile confidently knowing you’ve got the best tool for the job.